Solarise Africa & RUBiSOL Named “Deal of the Year 2024 – East Africa

Solarise Africa and RUBiS Energy Kenya have been awarded the “Deal of the Year 2024 – East Africa” by DealMakers AFRICA, recognizing RUBiSOL, a joint venture specializing in renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients.

Launched in November 2024, RUBiSOL was established to address the growing demand for reliable, affordable, and clean energy across East Africa. The joint venture combines Solarise Africa’s expertise in decentralized solar and hybrid energy solutions with RUBiS Energy Kenya’s robust infrastructure and extensive market presence, enabling businesses to shift away from fossil fuels and embrace a more sustainable energy model.

“This award is a powerful recognition of our shared vision to reshape the energy landscape in East Africa,” said Jan Albert Valk, co-founder and CEO of Solarise Africa. “Through RUBiSOL, we empower businesses to transition to clean energy with confidence—unlocking energy independence, improving operational efficiency, and contributing to a greener future.”

The RUBiSOL transaction marks a significant strategic milestone for RUBiS Energy Kenya, reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy and decarbonization. By integrating decentralized energy systems into its traditional fuel distribution network, RUBiS is spearheading a new chapter in energy evolution.

Olivier Sabrié, Group Managing Director of RUBiS Energy Kenya and CEO of RUBiS Energie East Africa, commented, “This accolade is a testament to the strength of our partnership, our bold step forward in accelerating the energy transition, and the growing urgency for truly integrated renewable energy solutions across East Africa. With RUBiSOL, we’re not just meeting market demand—we’re shaping it and empowering our commercial clients to secure energy resilience.”