Kaspersky Appoints General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa

Kaspersky has named Chris Norton as the new General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa. With more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, Norton will lead the company’s efforts to expand across the continent.

Chris Norton joins Kaspersky with extensive experience in building technology businesses and brands across Sub-Saharan Africa, which was gained during his work for vendors such as IBM, Citrix, VMware, ServiceNow, VCE, and Dell EMC, including previous regional leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara and Veeam.

As General Manager for Africa, Norton, based in Johannesburg, aims to accelerate growth in both consumer and enterprise segments, strengthen Kaspersky’s channel ecosystem, and champion the brand’s cybersecurity education initiatives.

“I am honored to take on this role at a time when Africa’s digital landscape is rapidly evolving. My focus will be on empowering our customers and partners through cutting-edge innovation, local collaboration, and education. We are proud to deliver the highest-level cybersecurity solutions to all types of customers—from individuals to industrial facilities—that not only protect against today’s cyber threats but also anticipate tomorrow’s challenges. We work with African organizations to embed cybersecurity at the core of their digital transformation so that security is an enabler of innovation rather than an afterthought,” says Chris Norton.

Kaspersky has been operating on the continent since 2009 and has placed a strong focus on Africa.

“Kaspersky has very strong global expertise in cybersecurity with its award-winning solutions and threat intelligence services, as well as a forward-looking approach to cybersecurity embedded in our Cyber Immunity concept. Coupled with Chris Norton’s deep knowledge of the regional market and cooperation with local partners, we believe we can deliver these solutions and services to a larger number of customers and make the digital future in Africa safer,” commented Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) region at Kaspersky.