Safaricom Partners with Quickmart to Accelerate 4G & 5G Home Internet Access

Safaricom has partnered with Quickmart to offer its 4G and 5G for Home internet solutions, enhancing accessibility and convenience for households seeking fast, reliable connectivity.

Customers can now conveniently purchase 4G or 5G routers in locations near them, allowing them to enjoy seamless and worry-free home internet.

“In line with our purpose of transforming lives, we are continuously innovating to provide our customers with the best connectivity solutions. This partnership will ensure that more Kenyans can access reliable home internet with ease, reinforcing our promise of seamless connectivity and great value,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

Safaricom has also introduced self-service router activation, making it easier for customers to set up their routers post-purchase. With this enhancement, customers can simply scan a QR code to register the SIM card and activate their account, purchase a package, and immediately begin enjoying internet access.

“We are excited to collaborate with Safaricom to offer our customers easy access to high-speed internet solutions. This partnership aligns with our goal to provide convenience and value to Kenyans by making essential services readily available at our stores,” said J. Thuku, Quickmart CCO.

These initiatives are part of the technology company’s efforts to engage with customers and partners as it gears up to celebrate 25 years of operations in the market.

Available packages for the 5G router include

Speed Price (KES) Validity 50 Mbps 4,000 30 Days 100 Mbps 5,000 30 Days 250 Mbps 10,000 30 Days

Available packages for 4G Wi-Fi bundles include