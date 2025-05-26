Leading Cybersecurity Minds to Converge at Security Summit in Cape Town & Johannesburg

With over 80 speakers and panelists on the agenda, the upcoming annual ITWeb Security Summit promises to live up to its reputation as the most significant, must-attend event for information security professionals in Africa.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual ITWeb Security Summit, an event that has evolved alongside technology trends shaping the future of cybersecurity.

“Over the past two decades, the summit has consistently attracted high-profile cybersecurity specialists, solution providers, and business leaders,” says Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb Events director. “With the growing impact of AI and other emerging technologies and the increasing role of cyber in geopolitics, the demand for informed insight and the need for strategies that not only defend against cyber threats but also anticipate them has never been more critical.”

Eleven globally renowned cybersecurity experts will deliver keynote addresses, covering a wide spectrum of pressing security challenges—from the impact of AI in cyber defense to social engineering, Africa’s unique cybersecurity landscape, and the latest developments in data security, governance, and compliance.

Global keynote line-up

The summit will feature eleven globally renowned cybersecurity experts delivering keynote presentations across both cities.

Among the headline speakers in Johannesburg is Jamie Bartlett, British author and tech commentator, known for his award-winning BBC podcast The Missing Cryptoqueen and best-selling book The Dark Net. Bartlett will unpack insights from his five-year investigation into the world’s largest crypto scam and explore how AI is reshaping online crime and fraud.

Other Johannesburg keynote speakers include:

Tope Olufon, senior analyst, Forrester: The role of AI In cybersecurity

Dr Bianca Lins, legal officer & lead, space department, Office for Communications, Liechtenstein: Space assets under siege: unseen cybersecurity challenges and a path forward

Andy Kennedy, senior solutions engineering manager, UK, Ireland and South Africa, Cloudflare: Factoring harm as part of a risk-based approach to cybersecurity

Gilbert Nyandeje, founder and CEO, Africa Cyber Defense Forum (ACDF):

Cybersecurity from an African perspective

Lisa Flynn, founder, Catalysts & Canaries Research Institute & Training Academy: Unmasking the deception: Tackling social engineering and ai deepfake threats

Jack Chapman, SVP, threat intelligence, KnowBe4: AI for security and the security of AI

In Cape Town, Jeff Moss, renowned cybersecurity pioneer and founder of DEF CON and Black Hat, will provide a hacker’s look at an ever more complex world. With his keynote titled “Internet problems are global problems,” he will challenge attendees to rethink their cybersecurity strategies in the face of rising complexity and consider how AI and geopolitics are reshaping the rules of engagement.

Additional international keynotes in Cape Town include:

Siobhan Gorman , partner, Brunswick Group: Countering cyber threats in 2025: Geopolitics, AI, and the next wave of cyberattacks

, partner, Brunswick Group: Countering cyber threats in 2025: Geopolitics, AI, and the next wave of cyberattacks Martin Koyabe , senior manager & technical lead, Global Forum of Cyber Expertise (GFCE) Africa: Cyber security from an African perspective

, senior manager & technical lead, Global Forum of Cyber Expertise (GFCE) Africa: Cyber security from an African perspective Dmitry Berezin, Global Security Solutions Expert, Kaspersky: How cyber attackers are using AI and how businesses should respond

A platform for collaboration

The ITWeb Security Summit 2025 will once again provide a platform for cybersecurity professionals, IT decision makers, policymakers, vendors, and service providers to exchange ideas, showcase solutions, and define effective defense and risk strategies.

Attendees can expect:

In-depth workshops and hands-on training

Deep insights by global cybersecurity thought leaders

Expert-led panel discussions and technical sessions

Cutting-edge product demonstrations

Networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers

Event dates

Cape Town: 27 May 2025 – Workshops 28 May 2025 – Conference & Exhibition at the CTICC

Johannesburg: 3–4 June 2025 – Conference & Exhibition 5 June 2025 – Workshops at the Sandton Convention Centre



Register today to attend the Security Summit in Cape Town or Johannesburg.