12 New AI-Powered Tools, Features & Advancements Announced at Google I/O 2025

Google I/O is Google’s flagship event featuring the latest announcements and updates in technology.

The event showcases ambitious research prototypes, showcasing how AI is transforming from lab to everyday tools, and is a crucial moment for Google to reveal its future. This year’s proceedings highlighted the ongoing advancements in Google’s AI capabilities, with its most advanced models

Here are 12 new AI-powered tools, features, and advancements announced that are designed to assist users:

Google’s Gemini 2.5 offers high-quality and fast response times, enhancing daily interactions.

Gemini 2.5 Pro is exploring Deep Think, an experimental mode for complex challenges, using cognitive processes research. New previews for text-to-speech, including native audio output and multispeaker support for two voices, provide more expressive and natural conversations.

Imagen 4, a new image generation model that enhances visual ideas with richer, nuanced images. The model also improves text and typography handling, allowing creative choices in font, spacing, and layout. A faster variant, up to 10x faster than the previous model.

Google’s Veo 3 video generation model, available in the Gemini app for US subscribers, offers improved visual quality, a stronger understanding of physics for realistic animations, and intuitive controls. It also includes native audio generation capabilities, allowing users to add sound effects and background noise, and is set to soon include dialogue creation.

Google’s AI Mode in Search offers advanced reasoning and multimodality for deeper exploration. A custom version of Gemini 2.5, Google’s most intelligent model, is being incorporated into Search for AI Mode and AI Overviews. Over time, AI Mode’s features will be integrated into the core Search experience, enhancing everyday searches.

This allows users to easily ask for clarification or summarization of complex webpage information. The first version will also work across multiple tabs and navigate websites on users’ behalf.

Search Live, a new feature in Google’s AI Mode, engages in real-time conversations with Search, enabling it to function as a learning partner, providing visual explanations and suggestions, and linking to other resources, making learning and problem-solving more intuitive. The feature is set to be released this summer.

7. Task Accomplishment Facilitated by AI Mode

Applying the concept of “agentic” AI, Google is integrating the capabilities of Project Mariner into AI Mode in the U.S. This is designed to help users save time by performing tasks on their behalf, such as purchasing tickets for events, making restaurant reservations, or booking local appointments.

AI Mode will scan across sites, analyze options, and handle tedious form-filling, presenting options that meet your criteria while you complete the purchase on your preferred site, ensuring control is maintained. These agentic capabilities are coming to AI Mode in Labs this summer.

8. Deep Research Capabilities Enhanced with AI Mode

AI Mode in Labs will introduce Deep Search capabilities this summer, enabling users to quickly answer complex questions by initiating hundreds of searches, comparing disparate information, and creating expert-level, fully cited reports in just minutes, potentially saving hours of research.

9. Personalized Search Results Delivered

AI Mode in Labs will provide personalized suggestions based on past searches, making the search experience more relevant. Users can also connect other Google apps, such as Gmail, to provide context for tailored responses.

This feature is user-controlled and allows connection or disconnection at any time. AI Mode will also analyze complex datasets and create custom charts and graphs for data visualization in sports and finance queries.

10. Smarter Shopping Experiences in AI Mode Unveiled

The new shopping experience in AI Mode, combining Gemini model capabilities with Google’s Shopping Graph, enables users to browse for inspiration and narrow down products more efficiently.

It includes a “try-on” feature allowing users to virtually try on apparel listings by uploading their own image. This feature is expected to be available in the U.S. in the coming months.

11. The Helpful Gemini App Enhanced

Gemini Live in the app will soon be integrated with Google services like Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep for deeper daily assistance, helping to manage daily life more seamlessly. The ability to use your camera or share your screen in Gemini Live is being rolled out to iOS users starting today, in addition to Android.

More Project Astra live capabilities are also coming soon to Gemini Live.

12. Complex Tasks Delegated with Agent Mode

For Google AI Ultra subscribers, an experimental version of Agent Mode will be introduced in the Gemini app soon.

This new capability allows users to delegate complex planning and tasks, seamlessly combining features like live web browsing, in-depth research, and integrations with Google apps to manage multi-step tasks from start to finish with minimal oversight, freeing up time and mental energy.

