FNB Debuts a New Digital Platform to Boost Financial Literacy in SA

FNB has launched a new digital financial education platform, www.fincents.co.za, a new online financial education hub, as part of its broader effort to close South Africa’s financial literacy gap and empower individuals across communities with the knowledge needed to manage their money more effectively.

The portal is available to all South Africans, regardless of their bank. With free enrollment, customers have access to micro-learning modules, articles, videos, quizzes, and downloadable content, allowing them to learn even when they are offline.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, says the initiative is a response to the challenges revealed by the FSCA Financial Literacy Baseline Survey, which found that nearly half (48%) of South African adults struggle with basic financial literacy. “The gap is particularly evident among women and underserved communities. With Fincents, we’re making our expertise accessible to all, in a bid to create real, lasting impact,” she said.

FNB’s own insights highlight that many South Africans face anxiety and confusion when it comes to managing money. Complex jargon and one-time engagements often hinder understanding and retention. “That’s why Fincents was developed to deliver simple, relatable content through storytelling, contextual examples, and interactive tools,” adds Dhashni Naidoo, Program Manager at FNB Consumer Education.

Fincents is structured around five core content pillars and 13 themed areas, covering essential topics such as budgeting, saving, debt management, spotting scams, and planning for retirement. Over time, the platform will expand to include subjects like homeownership, cryptocurrency, vehicle finance, and custom content for educators and parents.

“Our goal is not just to inform, but to shift perceptions and behaviours toward better financial habits,” says Johnson. “Financial literacy strengthens not only individuals but also families, communities, and the broader economy.”

This digital platform builds on FNB’s long-standing consumer education initiatives, which already reach over 70,000 people annually through in-person workshops, radio content in seven local languages, and social media outreach. Fincents adds a crucial new layer — a scalable, interactive solution that can serve even more South Africans.

Looking ahead, FNB intends to translate Fincents content into multiple South African languages and further enhance its features to ensure widespread access to quality financial education. “This is just the beginning,” says Naidoo. “With Fincents, we’re excited to equip people with the tools they need to make confident, informed financial decisions — wherever they are in their journey.