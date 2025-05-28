Equiom Appoints Vicky Stables as Managing Director of Jersey office

Equiom is pleased to announce the promotion of Vicky Stables to the role of Managing Director of its Jersey office, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s ongoing growth and leadership evolution.​

Vicky joined Equiom in April 2024 as Head of Private Wealth and Family Office—Jersey, bringing over 25 years of fiduciary experience. In this role, she has built strong relationships across the team and developed a deep understanding of the firm’s operations, values, and clients. Her appointment reflects Equiom’s commitment to recognizing internal talent and promoting from within.​

In her new role as Managing Director, Vicky will lead the Jersey office, which offers a broad range of services, including Corporate Services, Private Wealth, Family Office, and Employee Retirement and Reward Services. Her extensive experience in managing relationships with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, particularly in Asia and the Far and Middle East, positions her well to guide the office through its next growth phase.

Vicky is an Associate of the Corporate Governance Institute and a Chartered Manager of the Chartered Management Institute. She holds certificates in Islamic Finance and Offshore Administration. She has been recognized as a Citywealth IFC Powerwoman and Future Leader, highlighting her significant contributions to the industry.​

“I am proud to take on the role of Managing Director for Equiom’s Jersey office,” said Vicky Stables. “Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of working with a talented team and engaging with our valued clients. I look forward to leading our Jersey office as we continue to expand our services and uphold the high standards that Equiom is known for.”​

Jon Jennings, CEO of Equiom Group, commented, “Vicky’s promotion is a testament to her leadership and the depth of experience she brings to our organization. Her appointment aligns with our strategic focus on growth and our commitment to nurturing talent from within. I am confident that under Vicky’s leadership, our Jersey office will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”​

This appointment follows a series of strategic senior hires in Jersey, including the addition of Mark Lindsay as Head of Employee Retirement & Reward Services and Natalie McGinness as Director within the same team, as well as Sarah Cobden as Head of Corporate Services – Jersey and Vanessa Blanchet as Executive Director, Corporate Services – Jersey.