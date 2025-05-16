DataVolt and Supermicro Announce $20 Billion Tech Partnership

DataVolt, a Saudi Arabian data center company, has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Super Micro Computer Inc. (Supermicro), which specializes in energy-efficient, application-optimized server solutions.

President Trump and His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud announced the deal at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The partnership will accelerate the delivery of ultra-dense GPU platforms and rack systems for DataVolt’s hyperscale AI campuses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US.

The $20 billion deal strengthens strategic ties between the companies and signifies a significant commitment to artificial intelligence and data center solutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with Supermicro and build on the strong foundations laid in these first 100 days of the Trump Administration. The policies and engagement of President Trump’s administration and the strategic vision of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, created a welcome business environment.

Our vision is to pair gigawatt-class renewable and net-zero green hydrogen power with the industry’s most advanced server technology, giving customers access to unprecedented scale and sustainability. Partnering with Supermicro guarantees us a U.S.-made supply chain for critical GPU systems and positions DataVolt to accelerate our investment plans,” said Rajit Nanda, CEO of DataVolt.

This comes after DataVolt signed an agreement with NEOM to design and develop the MENA region’s first truly sustainable, net-zero AI factory campus in Oxagon.

Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro, echoed this partnership: “We are excited to partner with DataVolt and continue expanding our manufacturing efforts in the United States.”

“By working together, we will bring cutting-edge AI and compute infrastructure, enabling the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global hub for technology and innovation.”