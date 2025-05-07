Become a Certified ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer and Safeguard Your Organisation’s Information Assets

In today’s digital economy, information security is a strategic priority. The threat landscape is constantly evolving, and organizations face increasing pressure to protect sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and build trust with customers. This is where ISO/IEC 27001 steps in — the globally recognized standard for establishing and managing an effective Information Security Management System (ISMS).

What is ISO/IEC 27001?

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard that defines the requirements for an ISMS — a framework of policies, procedures, and controls that systematically manages information risks. It helps organizations safeguard critical data, reduce vulnerability to cyberattacks, and comply with legal and regulatory obligations.

Whether you operate in finance, healthcare, education, or any sector where data protection is vital, implementing ISO/IEC 27001 is a clear signal of your commitment to security and governance.

Why the ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer Qualification is Essential

The ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer certification empowers professionals with the skills and knowledge to lead the implementation, operation, and continual improvement of an ISMS. It’s a critical qualification for those tasked with driving information security initiatives and aligning security strategies with organizational objectives.

Certified Lead Implementers play a central role in preparing their organizations for ISO audits, minimizing data breaches, and cultivating a culture of security awareness.

What Does an ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer Do?

A certified Lead Implementer:

Leads ISMS implementation projects from start to finish

Conducts gap analyses and risk assessments

Defines information security policies and controls

Ensures continual improvement through internal audits and metrics

Prepares organizations for successful ISO/IEC 27001 certification audits

In essence, the Lead Implementer is the driving force behind building a secure and resilient digital environment.

Who Should Attend This Training?

This course is ideal for:

Information Security Managers

IT and Cybersecurity Professionals

Risk and Compliance Officers

Consultants and Project Managers

Members of an ISMS implementation team

Anyone responsible for data protection and ISO/IEC 27001 compliance

Why Attend? Key Learning Outcomes

By attending this training course, participants will:

Understand the principles, concepts, and requirements of ISO/IEC 27001

Gain the skills to plan, implement, manage, and maintain an ISMS

Learn to conduct internal audits and lead certification readiness efforts

Master PECB’s IMS2 Methodology for structured implementation

Be eligible to take the exam and apply for the PECB Certified ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer credential

This certification provides international recognition of your ability to lead and deliver effective information security programs.

📍 Event Details

Course: ISO/IEC 27001 Lead Implementer

Format: Classroom Training

Dates: 09 – 12 June 2025

Venue: UNISA Main Campus, Pretoria, South Africa

🔗 Register now to secure your spot:

👉 https://www.primusinstitute.co.za/courses/iso-iec-27001-lead-implementer/