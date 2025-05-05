AI Cleaner Reviews -4 iPhone Cleaner Apps 2025

Every iPhone user knows the struggle: your storage mysteriously fills up with photos, app caches, and system junk, leaving you constantly deleting files. But manually managing storage is tedious and often ineffective.

That’s where AI-powered iPhone cleaner apps come in—they automate the process, intelligently scanning and removing clutter. After rigorous testing, we’ve curated the five best apps to clean up iPhone storage in 2024, combining smart AI tools with user-friendly designs.

Why You Need an iPhone Phone Cleaner App?

Modern iPhones generate massive amounts of redundant data.

Duplicate photos: Burst shots, screenshots, and iCloud sync errors.

App cache: Social media (Instagram, TikTok) and streaming apps (Spotify, Netflix) store gigs of hidden temporary files.

System junk: iOS updates, logs, and broken downloads.

Old attachments: WhatsApp videos, voice notes, and expired messages.

Without a dedicated iPhone phone cleaner app, this clutter slows your device and consumes precious space. The right tool can reclaim 10–20GB in minutes.

Below, we have shortlisted the five best iPhone cleaner apps that can deliver great results:

1. Cleanup Pro [AI Free Cleaning]

Cleanup Pro is an intelligent AI-free iPhone cleaning app. It helps you remove:

Duplicate, burst, similar, live, blurry, screenshots, and oversized photos

Contacts

Oversized videos

Calendar events

It can perform deep AI scans with one click and help you quickly remove unwanted files. The best thing is that it sorts images into different folders and then lets you easily delete entire folders or specific images.

Follow the below steps for AI cleaning on iPhone with the Cleanup Pro app:

Step 1. Install and open the Cleanup Pro app from the App Store.

Step 2. Click AI Cleaning > Scan. Wait for the scan to complete.

Step 3. The scan will sort photos into different folders. Next, you can delete the folders entirely or specific photos in those folders. To do so, click Clear App > Delete.

That’s how simple and quick it is to clean an iPhone using the Cleanup Pro app.

2. AI Clean up iPhone: Cleaner

AI Clean up iPhone: Cleaner is another intuitive phone cleaner app for iPhone that helps clear unnecessary clutter. It can remove duplicate photos, redundant contacts, and unwanted media files. It also sorts photos into different folders to easily delete the unnecessary ones.

Here’s how to use this best app to clean iPhone:

Step 1. Install and launch the AI Clean Up iPhone: Cleaner app from the App Store.

Step 2. Click the Scan button to let the app scan your iPhone storage.

Step 3. After the scan, you can see a list of folders from which you can delete unwanted files.

3. AI Cleaner: Clean Up Storage

AI Cleaner: Clean Up Storage offers AI-backed iPhone cleaning to optimize the phone’s performance. It can smartly remove duplicate photos/videos, contacts, events from the calendar, and more. It can also compress photos/videos and protect files with secure storage.

The steps to use AI Cleaner: Clean Up Storage are as follows:

Step 1. Install and launch the AI Cleaner: Clean Up Storage app from the App Store.

Step 2. From the home screen, click the “Smart Clean Now” button and wait for the scant to complete.

Step 3. Preview and delete the unwanted images, videos, and other files.

4. Cleaner AI—Mobile Security

Cleaner AI—Mobile Security is a powerful best app for cleaning iPhone. It uses neural engine technologies to clean photos, videos, contacts, and other elements. It also offers an ad blocker, anti-phishing, protection of personal data, a speed test, and more.

Steps to use Cleaner AI are as follows:

Step 1. Install and launch Cleaner AI from the App Store.

Step 2. Click “Smart Clean” from the main dashboard.

Step 3. Once the scan is completed, preview and delete the unwanted pictures, videos, etc.

Conclusion

After reviewing all the above five AI cleaner apps, you must be wondering what is the best iPhone cleaner app of all. Most of them offer similar features, so the final choice depends on which offers efficient cleaning.

Among all, the Cleanup Pro app dominates as the top pick due to its AI-backed cleaning with high accuracy. Moreover, it offers an intuitive and visually appealing interface that makes everything super easy to use. So, try out the Cleanup Pro app right away and get rid of unwanted clutter from your iPhone.

FAQs

2. What is the best iPhone cleaner app for free?

Cleanup Pro is the best free AI-powered iPhone cleaner app. Its deep AI scan can help you remove duplicate/similar/burst images, duplicate videos, redundant contacts, and more. It also sorts images into different folders to easily manage or delete them.

1. Do these tools work on older iPhones?

Most modern best iPhone storage cleaner apps support devices running iOS 12 or later, including older models like the iPhone SE (1st gen), iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7/8. Key considerations:

iOS compatibility: Apps like CleanMy®Phone and Cleaner AI typically require iOS 14+, while lighter tools like AI Clean up iPhone: Cleaner work on iOS 12+.

Performance limitations: Older iPhones may experience slower scans due to hardware constraints. Opt for apps with “Lite” modes (e.g., Storage Wizard) for smoother operation.

Feature availability: Advanced AI photo cleanup or video compression might be limited on devices with older processors (A9/A10 chips).

Before downloading, check the App Store’s “Compatibility” section under the app description. For models like the iPhone 6 (iOS 12 only), prioritize apps with smaller sizes and fewer background processes. Developers like Cleanup Pro also offer customer support to confirm device-specific functionality.