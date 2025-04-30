Top 3 Pokémon GO Spoofers for iPhone in 2025 (No PC or Jailbreak Needed)

Pokemon GO has won over millions of folks worldwide by mixing digital creatures with real-world walking. But not everyone can travel far to catch special Pokemon or join worldwide events. That’s where Pokemon GO spoofers iOS step in. These tools let gamers fake their location, giving them access to different game spots without leaving home.

This guide shows the best Pokemon GO spoofer for iOS in 2025 that works without a computer. Whether hunting rare creatures, joining faraway battles, or exploring new areas from your couch, these updated Pokemon GO spoofer apps help make it happen.

What are the Benefits of Spoofing Pokemon GO on iOS?

Using a Pokemon Go spoofer iOS brings many perks that make gameplay better:

Getting Region-Locked Pokemon: Some creatures only appear in certain parts of the world. With a Pokemon GO location changer, virtual travel makes these impossible catches possible. Joining Worldwide Events: Many special game happenings only happen in specific places. Location faking lets anyone join regardless of where they live, so there is no missing out on time-limited chances. Better Playing Freedom: Bad weather and local rules can stop outdoor play. Using fake GPS location tools means picking the best game settings, making everything run smoother and more fun. Faster Supply Gathering: Location tricks let visits to many PokeStops and Gyms in different areas happen quickly, speeding up the collection of items and supplies. Staying Safe While Playing: Faking location gives a safe way to keep enjoying the game without going outside, especially when outdoor movement isn’t possible.

Top 3 Pokemon GO Spoofers for Your iPhone (2025)

1st Pokemon Go Spoofer iOS: iAnyGo

Tenorshare iAnyGo stands out as the best Pokemon Go spoofing app, creating a smooth experience for gamers exploring new areas without walking anywhere. Tenorshare iAnyGo works on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS systems. We first discuss iAnyGo iOS app in this article. This updated Pokemon GO spoofer doesn’t need jailbreaking the phone, keeping everything safe and easy.

Steps to Install iAnyGo iOS app and PoGo Wizard

To begin spoofing with iAnyGo, you’ll need to install the iAnyGo iOS app and the PoGo Wizard. Please note: You need to install the iAnyGo iOS app using a computer. After the initial installation, no computer is required. Here is how to change iPhone location.

Steps to Install the iAnyGo iOS app

On your computer, download and install the iAnyGo iOS Assistant.​ Open the assistant and sign in with your Apple ID.​

Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to the computer.​ Click on “Install iAnyGo iOS app” within the assistant.​ Once the app is installed, you can use it directly on your iPhone without needing the computer again.​

Steps to Install PoGo Wizard

Visit the PoGo Wizard official page and download the application.​ Follow the on-screen instructions to install PoGo Wizard on your device.​ Log in with your Apple ID to access the application’s features.​ Within PoGo Wizard, select the “Install PoGo” option to install the modified Pokemon GO app that supports spoofing. You can simply contact iAnyGo support team to get access of PoGo Wizard.

Steps to Spoof Pokemon Go without Error 12 in Pokemon Go

Error 12, or “Failed to Detect Location,” is a common issue when spoofing in Pokemon GO. Using iAnyGo in conjunction with PoGo Wizard helps bypass this error. Here is how to spoof Pokemon Go iOS without computer.

Step 1: Change Location

Open the iAnyGo iOS app on your iPhone.​ Use the map interface to select your desired location.​ Tap the “Change Location” button to teleport your GPS location.



Step 2: PokeStop Auto-Generate Routes

Open the app on your iPhone.​

Choose the PokeStop Routes option to begin setting up your route.​

Opt for either Fast Mode or Full Mode, depending on your preference for speed and thoroughness.​

Set your desired movement speed and the number of PokeStops you wish to visit.​

Initiate the route to begin moving through the selected PokeStops automatically.

Step 3: Pokemon GO Routes

Launch the app on your device.​

Navigate to the Pokemon GO Routes feature within the app.​

Browse through available routes and choose one that suits your objectives.​

Start following the selected route. The app will guide your in-game character along the path automatically.

Pros and Cons

Pros

User-friendly interface suitable for beginners.​

Advanced features like D-Max Pokemon Mode and cooldown timers enhance gameplay.

It lets you build custom travel routes for seamless virtual navigation.

It handles up to 15 iOS devices simultaneously, which is ideal for multitasking.

Compatible with a broad range of location-dependent apps and games.

Cons

Initial installation requires a computer.​

2nd Pokemon Go Spoofer iOS: PoGoskill iOS app

PoGoskill iOS app is a powerful Pokemon GO spoofer for iOS. It allows users to change their GPS location without jailbreaking their devices. This updated Pokemon GO spoofer offers teleportation, route planning, and a virtual joystick, enhancing the gaming experience for players who wish to explore different regions virtually. Here is how to change location on iPhone.

Steps to install PoGoskill iOS app and spoof Pokemon Go

On your computer, download and install the PoGoskill iOS Assistant.​

Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable.​

Launch the PoGoskill iOS Assistant and sign in with your Apple ID.​

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the PoGoskill iOS app on your iPhone.​

Open the PoGoskill iOS app on your iPhone.​

Select a location on the map and tap “Change Location.”​

Pros and Cons

Pros

Supports joystick, two-spot, and multi-spot movements for realistic GPS simulation.

Simulate different speeds (walking, cycling, driving) for diverse gameplay.

Cons

Requires computer setup, which can be challenging for some users.

3rd Pokemon Go Spoofer iOS: UltFone Location Changer for iOS

The UltFone Location Changer for iOS works magic when someone needs to switch their iPhone location without a computer. Perfect for people who want to trick Pokemon GO, watch blocked videos, or keep their whereabouts private, this little tool makes it all happen without hassle. It works great even on the newest iPhones, so most Apple devices can run it easily.

Steps to install UltFone Location Changer for iOS and spoof Pokemon Go

On your computer, download and install the UltFone iOS Assistant.​

Connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable.​

Launch the UltFone iOS Assistant and sign in with your Apple ID.​

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the UltFone Location Changer for iOS on your iPhone.​

Open the UltFone Location Changer for iOS on your iPhone and start to use its game features.​

Pros and Cons

Pros

Efficiently resolves common GPS signal glitches, especially for location-based apps.

Offers flexible movement options, including single-point movement, multiple points, and instant teleportation.

Mimics real-world walking patterns with its realistic movement simulation mode.

Cons

Not free

Final Words

In 2025, choosing the right Pokemon Go spoofer iOS can level up your gameplay without needing a PC. Apps like iAnyGo, PoGoskill, and UltFone Location Changer make it easy to fake GPS location, catch rare Pokemon, and explore new regions. Each app offers a unique way to change iPhone location safely and easily.

If you’re looking for the best Pokemon Go spoofer for iOS, these options let you spoof Pokemon Go iOS without computer. Use them wisely to stay within game guidelines and enjoy a better Pokemon experience.