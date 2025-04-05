5 Surprising Things You Can Do With ChatGPT’s New Shopping Feature

OpenAI has officially launched a shopping feature in ChatGPT, opening a world of possibilities for online shoppers looking for convenience, personalization, and smarter recommendations. Built into the ChatGPT interface, the tool leverages AI to streamline how users discover, compare, and decide on purchases — all in real-time. If you’re still picturing basic product searches, think again. Here are five powerful (and unexpected) things you can do with ChatGPT’s shopping feature.

1. Get Curated Recommendations Based on Your Style or Needs

Unlike traditional search engines that bombard you with endless product links, ChatGPT can refine suggestions based on your unique preferences. Looking for minimalist home decor or tech gifts under $100? Just tell it your style or budget, and it will curate a list that matches — complete with pros, cons, and user reviews where available.

2. Compare Products Without Opening 10 Tabs

No more jumping between tabs to compare two smartphones, headphones, or running shoes. Ask ChatGPT to compare specific models or even categories, and it will break down the specs, price, performance, and user satisfaction — all in one place. It’s like having a personal product analyst on demand.

3. Discover Hidden Gems from Smaller Retailers

Tired of seeing only the top Amazon or Walmart listings? ChatGPT’s shopping assistant pulls in products from a broader range of retailers, including smaller brands and niche stores. It’s a great way to support indie businesses or find unique products that don’t appear on page one of Google.

4. Ask for Gift Ideas by Personality Type or Occasion

Struggling to buy a birthday gift for a bookworm or a colleague who loves golf? ChatGPT now allows you to ask for gift suggestions by interest, relationship, or even tone (quirky, sentimental, professional). It turns a stressful task into a quick, creative conversation.

5. Get Real-Time Stock and Price Alerts (Coming Soon)

A feature currently rolling out to select users is the ability to set alerts for price drops or restocks. ChatGPT will monitor selected items and notify you when they hit your target price or come back in stock — helping you save money and avoid FOMO.

The ChatGPT shopping feature is transforming how we interact with online retail, turning passive browsing into an intelligent, interactive experience. Whether you’re planning your next big buy or simply browsing for fun, it’s worth giving this AI-powered shopping companion a try.

//Staff writer