Infobip appoints Mirza Bukva as Director of Operator Partnership for EMEA

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has announced the appointment of Mirza Bukva as the new Director of Operator Partnerships for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. The leadership appointment is a strategic move for Infobip in further strengthening partnerships and innovation in EMEA.

Mirza is no stranger to the company and has garnered nearly a decade of experience at Infobip, during which he has held a number of leadership roles within the telecom partnerships department. His background includes serving as Head of Telecom Partnerships for Africa, where he successfully improved connectivity optimisation, monetised telecom products, and managed high-stakes partnerships. Prior to joining Infobip, Mirza honed his expertise in sales and analytics, blending relationship-driven strategies with data-driven decision-making to deliver impactful business outcomes.

“Infobip operates at the forefront of telecommunications innovation, enabling seamless communication for businesses worldwide. By prioritising strong relationships and aligning strategies with emerging industry trends like 5G infrastructure and fintech convergence, my goal will be to solidify Infobip’s position as a trusted partner in the telecom ecosystem”, said Mirza Bukva, Director of Operator Partnerships for EMEA region at Infobip.

As Director of Operator Partnership for EMEA, Mirza will lead the development and execution of telecom partnership strategies across the region. His responsibilities include managing relationships with key operators, aligning Infobip’s solutions with evolving market needs, and driving revenue growth. He aims to leverage his extensive experience to foster long-term collaborations that create sustainable value for both Infobip and its partners.

“Mirza’s appointment aligns with the company’s vision to enhance its leadership in the telco sector by forging deeper partnerships, driving digital transformation, and unlocking growth opportunities through cutting-edge solutions such as Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven customer engagement. He will be instrumental in continuing to redefine communication technology across EMEA”, said Matija Ražem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip.

Mirza’s focus will span over Europe’s competitive telecom landscape, the Middle East’s markets, and Africa’s digital transformation opportunities. He plans to tailor partnership strategies to address regional nuances while aligning them with Infobip’s global objectives.

