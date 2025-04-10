MTN Group Fintech Appoints Nikiwe Tanga as Chief Legal Officer

MTN Group Fintech has announced the appointment of Nikiwe Tanga as its new Chief Legal Officer, effective 1 April 2025. With over 22 years of experience, Tanga brings deep legal expertise and a strong understanding of regulatory environments across diverse markets.

Tanga joined MTN Group in 2003 and has held several key roles within the organization. Notably, she was involved in establishing MTN’s operations in the Middle East, where she set up the Legal function and led efforts to transfer legal knowledge and skills to local teams. Her international experience also includes a secondment to MTN Nigeria, where she supported the Corporate Transactions division and contributed to the implementation of MTN Nigeria’s listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Over the past two years, Tanga has been part of the Group Fintech division, playing a critical role in developing legal frameworks and governance structures that underpin MTN’s fintech strategy. Her work has been instrumental in supporting operations across the MoMo footprint, which currently spans 14 markets.

Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech, welcomed the appointment, stating:

“I am very pleased to welcome Nikiwe to the executive leadership team of MTN Group Fintech. Her extensive legal expertise, strong grasp of the regulatory landscape, and unwavering commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we accelerate the growth of our fintech operations across Africa. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing our governance framework and supporting sustainable, responsible expansion.”

Tanga is an Admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa and holds an LLB degree from the University of Fort Hare. In 2024, she completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Henley Business School Africa, affiliated with the University of Reading. She has also undertaken several executive leadership and management programmes, equipping her with the strategic and operational acumen needed to navigate complex, cross-border business environments.

Her appointment reflects MTN Group Fintech’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team and governance capabilities as it continues to scale its digital financial services offering across the continent.

