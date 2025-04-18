How NEC XON Foiled a Human-Operated Ransomware Attack in Real Time

Global cybersecurity reports reveal that ransomware attacks rose by 3% in 2024 compared to 2023, maintaining their position as a dominant threat despite efforts to dismantle major cybercriminal groups. Notably, law enforcement actions targeting notorious gangs such as LockBit and Noberus in late 2023 and early 2024 momentarily slowed the threat, but attackers quickly regrouped. By mid-year, ransomware operations had not only resumed but intensified.

In this heightened threat landscape, NEC XON demonstrated its advanced cyber threat defense capabilities by intercepting a human-operated ransomware attack on a leading service provider. The attackers had gained access using compromised privileged credentials, logging into a remote internet-facing service that the provider used for external connectivity.

Once inside the network, the attackers began reconnaissance, probing the infrastructure and attempting lateral movement to expand their access—classic tactics used in human-operated ransomware campaigns. Their goal was to encrypt data and demand ransom for decryption keys.

NEC XON’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) team flagged the suspicious behavior through multiple real-time alerts. Drawing on AI-driven analytics and deep cyber intelligence, the team identified the incident as an active ransomware attempt and moved swiftly to neutralize the threat.

“Cyber resilience is the art of managing digital risk,” explained Armand Kruger, Head of Cybersecurity at NEC XON. “Our proactive detection and response capabilities are designed to prevent incidents from becoming crises.”

To contain the threat and protect the provider’s network, NEC XON implemented a multi-layered response:

Device Isolation : The compromised machine was immediately taken offline and cut off from internet access to prevent attacker movement and re-entry.

Identity Lockdown : The breached account was secured with a new, complex passphrase, and its elevated access privileges were revoked.

Risk-Based Hardening : Security measures were strengthened, including enforcing multi-factor authentication (MFA), implementing geo-locking, and increasing automation to identify and block malicious behavior early.

Clear Communication: NEC XON maintained open communication with the affected provider, outlining the scope of the attack, response actions, and recommended long-term measures to improve resilience.

Thanks to this rapid and coordinated effort, the attempted breach was contained before any encryption or data loss could occur. The incident highlights the importance of advanced detection tools, skilled analysts, and proactive security frameworks in defending against modern cyber threats.

NEC XON continues to monitor client environments for vulnerabilities, ensuring that threats are addressed before they escalate—reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding digital ecosystems across the region.

//Staff writer