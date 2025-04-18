PayPal and TerraPay Unite to Expand Cross-Border Payments Across MEA

PayPal has announced a strategic partnership with TerraPay, a leading global money movement platform, to enable real-time fund transfers for customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This collaboration is set to enhance financial inclusion and accelerate cross-border digital payments by connecting mobile wallets, banks, and financial institutions across the region.

With the MENA digital payments market projected to reach $422.56 billion by 2030, the demand for fast, secure, and accessible financial services is growing rapidly. The PayPal–TerraPay alliance aims to meet this demand by simplifying international transactions and bridging financial infrastructure gaps.

Through secure account linking, PayPal users in MEA will now be able to transfer funds seamlessly from mobile wallets and bank accounts. TerraPay’s interoperable infrastructure ensures that users can move money globally with minimal friction, while enabling businesses to scale beyond borders.

“The Middle East and Africa are at the forefront of digital transformation, yet many still face financial barriers,” said Otto Williams, SVP, Regional Head and GM, Middle East and Africa at PayPal. “By partnering with TerraPay, we’re helping remove those barriers, making cross-border payments quicker and easier for individuals and businesses alike.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Secure, real-time account linking and fund transfers

Expanded cross-border financial connectivity

Greater economic participation and financial inclusion

Ani Sane, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at TerraPay, added, “Our mission is to make digital transactions effortless and inclusive. This partnership with PayPal significantly expands access across MEA, where our infrastructure connects banks and mobile wallets to enable seamless, secure payments worldwide.”

Together, PayPal and TerraPay aim to empower millions of users and businesses with the tools to thrive in the global digital economy, strengthening financial ecosystems across the region.

