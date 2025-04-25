Dubai and South Africa Unite to Launch AI Trade Hub Connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe

The Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), through the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), has joined forces with the South African Artificial Intelligence Association (SAAIA) to launch a dedicated AI trade and investment hub. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to fast-track cross-border collaboration and unlock new opportunities for AI startups and investors across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

The partnership brings together a range of regional stakeholders, including partners from Europe, with the shared goal of accelerating innovation and responsible AI development in emerging markets. The hub will focus on removing barriers to market access and capital—two of the biggest challenges faced by early-stage tech ventures—while providing a platform for startups to scale, attract investment, and connect with global networks.

DCAI, established by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and operated under the guidance of DFF, will serve as the Middle East launch partner. Dubai’s strategic position as a global nexus for trade, capital, and talent makes it an ideal location to anchor this ambitious project.

“AI is redrawing the map of global opportunity, and cross-continental collaboration is key to navigating this new landscape,” said Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence. “This partnership is designed to help ideas, talent, and capital flow freely across borders. By connecting dynamic and fast-growing ecosystems, we’re not just supporting startups in emerging markets—we’re shaping a more inclusive future in AI. Dubai is where bold ideas take root and are exported to the world.”

Dr. Nick Bradshaw, Founder and Chairman of SAAIA, highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative for Africa. “While AI investment is growing rapidly across Europe and the Middle East, Africa’s innovation landscape is often overlooked,” he said. “This is despite the fact that the continent is home to some of the most dynamic and resilient tech startups globally. Our partnership with DCAI and other global collaborators is a strategic step to bridge that gap and give African startups greater access to the capital, markets, and networks they need to thrive.”

Africa’s potential in the AI space is already being demonstrated through success stories like the $628 million acquisition of Tunisian AI startup InstaDeep. Such milestones underscore the untapped innovation potential within the continent and the importance of creating platforms that can help scale these ventures to global relevance.

The AI trade and investment hub will offer a range of support services, including startup-investor matchmaking, business expansion programs, and opportunities to engage in knowledge exchange with international AI experts. By connecting ecosystems across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, the hub will promote the ethical and sustainable growth of AI while amplifying the voices of innovators from underrepresented regions.

“This isn’t just a symbolic partnership—it’s a functional and actionable pipeline for AI-driven trade and investment between Africa, the Middle East, and beyond,” Dr. Bradshaw added. “We’re entering a phase where action is critical, and this initiative represents a bold step forward in building meaningful connections between emerging and established AI ecosystems. We’re excited to be moving forward with Dubai as our strategic regional partner.”

As AI continues to transform economies and societies around the world, initiatives like this serve as vital bridges—linking diverse markets, democratizing access to technology, and ensuring that innovation thrives across borders. With a shared vision of inclusive growth and collaboration, DCAI and SAAIA are setting the stage for a new era of AI development that is global, accessible, and impactful.

