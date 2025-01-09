Which Crypto To Buy Right Now? 8 Best Cryptocurrency Coins To Buy For the Crypto Bull Run

JetBolt, Algorand, Ethena, Pudgy Penguins, Solana, Brett, Arbitrum, XRP, Dogecoin, and Ethereum have emerged as forerunners in this exciting selection of the best cryptocurrency coins to buy for the crypto bull run. This roundup presents key market players like Solana, XRP, and Ethereum, alongside beloved meme characters such as Pudgy Penguins, Brett, and Dogecoin.

Standing tall in their midst is the young altcoin JetBolt (JBOLT), marking a special place in the crypto world with its blend of tech-driven features and user-focused utilities.

A Detailed Review of the 8 Best Cryptocurrency Coins To Buy For the Crypto Bull Run

JetBolt (JBOLT)

One of the cryptocurrencies to consider buying right now is JetBolt (JBOLT), a young altcoin that is fast becoming a hot topic in the crypto arena with its tech-driven utilities, user-focused approach, and a phenomenally rising presale that has surged past 250 million tokens sold.

Among JetBolt’s game-changing features is the incredible zero-gas technology, built on the advanced Skale Network. This attribute permits zero-gas transactions, enabling crypto users to transact without the hassle of paying expensive gas fees. For developers, this opens up the possibility of creating cost-effective dApps.

JetBolt also has an AI-driven crypto tool that delivers blockchain news and market updates according to market sentiment. This is an exciting tool that helps users stay informed about the fast-paced crypto market.

In addition, JetBolt introduces an interactive layer to its stake program, offering users bonus reward tokens for connecting with others in the ecosystem as they stake JBOLT tokens. JetBolt makes earning crypto with staking so simple.

On top of those remarkable features, there are enticing presale perks early buyers can grab, including daily price increases and the exclusive Alpha Box bundles that grant up to 25% bonus tokens for bulk purchases.

With all its revolutionary features and exciting presale perks, it’s no wonder that JetBolt’s presale is attracting crypto whales.

Ethena (ENA)

Ethena (ENA) is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum, offering a crypto-native alternative to traditional banking infrastructure. ENA’s synthetic dollar, USDe, is hailed as the ‘Internet Bond’ and provides a dollar-denominated savings instrument that leverages the advantages of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a meme coin with one of the influential communities in the industry. Pudgy Penguins has made some notable impact, from major companies showcasing their penguin mascot to appearances in ETF commercials.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is currently the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinmarketCap’s January 8 list. SOL is set to host the Alliance x Solana Ideathon in New York this coming January 15, which aims to promote crypto innovation in the U.S. in 2025.

Brett (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) is the vibrant mascot of the Base Chain and Pepe’s best friend. With a market cap of over $1.312 billion, BRETT is currently the ninth-largest meme coin by market cap. Brett has a maximum token supply of 10,000,000,000 units.

XRP (XRP)

XRP (XRP) is one of the major players in the crypto market that notably gained in 2024, posting over 300% growth. Ripple’s legal battle with the SEC may potentially be resolved soon, which could lead to XRP ETF approval and a positive impact on XRP’s ecosystem.

XRP’s annual chart reflects its notable growth in 2024. Data from CoinGecko website

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme coin inspired by the popular “Doge” internet meme, featuring a Shiba Inu as its logo. Initially introduced as “joke currency,” DOGE quickly developed a dedicated online community, mainly through social media hype initiated by Dogefather Elon Musk.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH), the crypto market’s second most-popular and traded cryptocurrency next to Bitcoin, is the blockchain that ignited the DeFi movement and sparked the NFT craze. Ethereum spot ETFs currently hold $13.25 billion, reflecting investors’ confidence in Ethereum.

Final Thoughts on the 8 Best Cryptocurrency Coins To Buy For the Crypto Bull Run

JetBolt, Algorand, Ethena, Pudgy Penguins, Solana, Brett, Arbitrum, XRP, Dogecoin, and Ethereum lead the pack of the best cryptocurrencies to buy for the bull run. Meanwhile, the newcomer JetBolt offers a fresh approach, integrating advanced technology and Web3 utilities in its ecosystem. JetBolt stands out as one of the best new altcoins this 2025.

