Hewlett Packard Enterprise Appoints New South Africa Sales Head

Greg McDonald has been appointed as the new head of South Africa sales at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), following his 22-year tenure at Dell Technologies, where he previously managed the regional sales business in South Africa.

Greg is a highly accomplished business leader with experience in sales, system engineering, strategic relationship building, and operational management. He held various managerial positions within Dell and worked in sales at Compaq before it was acquired by HP in 2002. Building on this experience, Greg is now driving sales in South Africa, directly reporting into President Ntuli, Managing Director, HPE South Africa.

“I am delighted to welcome Greg to the HPE team, and I’m looking forward to seeing him accelerate our growth and market share within South Africa,” says President Ntuli, Managing Director, HPE South Africa. “With his expertise in driving high-level business transformation and his strong commitment and passion for customer success, Greg will be instrumental in advancing HPE’s presence in the country.”

Greg’s new role will involve translating emerging trends into income streams, fostering sustained growth within the region, and expanding sales tactics in accordance with cross-regional and worldwide goals. Greg, a strong champion for diversity, inclusion, and holistic well-being, will ensure that these values are deeply ingrained in the organization’s culture, motivating team members to flourish and allowing him to attract, coach, and retain top talent.

Greg is a seasoned salesperson with over two decades of experience in managing high-performing teams. He balances technical intricacies with business imperatives, consistently delivering customized end-user computing and data center technologies. Greg’s success is attributed to his dynamic leadership style, fostering high-performance cultures, developing top talent, and building strong relationships with stakeholders, clients, vendors, and partners.

“I am honored to be entrusted with leading South African sales at HPE, and I’m excited to continue to lead our top talent across the region to advance the way people in South Africa live and work,” says Greg McDonald, Sales Director, HPE South Africa. “I’m looking forward to leading our dynamic sales team to exceed targets and drive growth for HPE. My main focus will be on driving success for our customers and increasing our coverage within the market by managing major customer engagements, fostering relationships with top executives, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”