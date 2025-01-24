Vikash Tulsi on the Role of Data Management in the 5G Era

The future of 5G technology has great potential to transform industries by improving connectivity, speed, and capacity, especially as this standard for cellular networks is seeing such rapid adoption that it is set to outpace previous mobile generations due to the demand for faster, more reliable connections.

Since its rollout in 2019, 5G networks have seen rapid expansion, with predictions that global subscriptions could reach 5.3 billion by 2029. At this rate, the rollout of 5G technology promises a tremendous increase in data generated by connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and real-time analytics.

Many industries stand to gain immensely from 5G integration.

For instance:

In healthcare, it will facilitate real-time patient monitoring, remote surgeries, and enhanced telemedicine services.

In manufacturing, 5G enhances automation and smart factory initiatives by enabling instant communication between machines, as well as predictive maintenance. Smart cities will also benefit from 5G through improved traffic management, energy consumption, and public safety via connected devices.

This technology is expected to be the foundation for advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and IoT, offering real-time data processing capabilities. Edge computing, which processes data closer to the source, will complement 5G by further reducing latency.

However, while 5G technology continues to revolutionise industries with unprecedented speed, connectivity and data generation capacities, the challenge of safeguarding these vast datasets is fast becoming paramount.

Data protection frameworks

Organisations across virtually all industries will need to rely on comprehensive data protection frameworks designed to handle this exponential data growth through scalable and automated backup solutions. By leveraging advanced deduplication and compression techniques, data management experts can ensure efficient data storage management, which not only reduces storage overhead costs but also enhances data retrieval speed in critical scenarios.

Organisations can scale out their compute and storage solutions by deploying generic hardware from technology vendors of their choice. At the same time, those facing scalability challenges in deployment and management can move to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider.

Additionally, in a 5G-enabled world, business operations rely heavily on the continuous availability of data. This underscores the need for sophisticated recovery solutions that allow organisations to restore critical data rapidly, minimising downtime and ensuring business continuity.

Features like instant data access, snapshot management and application-consistent recovery points will empower businesses to react promptly, maintaining operational integrity even amid disruptions. This will ensure swift recovery and business continuity.

However, the increased connectivity of devices in the 5G ecosystem also broadens the attack surface for cyber threats. Data protection experts need to integrate robust cybersecurity measures within their data management solutions, including encryption, multi-factor authentication, and AI-driven threat detection. These features work in concert to prevent unauthorised access, swiftly identify anomalies and facilitate a proactive stance against potential cyber intrusions, safeguarding sensitive data assets.

As end users gain more ability to use, manipulate and generate data, the risk of cyber threats increases. It is not a matter of if, but when an attack or breach will occur, as zero-day exploits leveraging AI and ML are becoming more common. To counter these threats, businesses need AI and ML security technologies that enhance their environment’s cyber resilience, which is the ability to recover faster from attacks.

Stringent data regulations

In a landscape where data regulations are increasingly stringent, sophisticated data management solutions bring capabilities that offer comprehensive compliance support through enhanced data governance and efficient information retrieval. These features enable detailed analytics, reporting, and audit trails that simplify compliance management.

The ability to scan and locate sensitive data ensures its protection and compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). It is essential to manage where this data resides, addressing the right to privacy by retaining data only for the required policy period. A data management solution can automate this process. Additionally, such the right solution should offer legal validation of audit trails. A comprehensive tool can simplify data management, reducing complexity and easing administrative burdens.

By deploying such solutions, organisations can quickly locate and secure relevant data to meet legal and regulatory requirements, allowing them to focus on leveraging 5G technologies for innovation without the burden of complex regulatory challenges. A data management partner can empower businesses to experiment and develop new products and services with confidence, ensuring data integrity and compliance are consistently maintained.

With the rapid adoption of 5G technology, organisations specialising in data management and security will play an increasingly pivotal role in supporting this transformation, offering solutions that ensure the secure handling and processing of the massive volumes of data generated by 5G-powered devices.

Ultimately, expertise from these organisations will be essential in helping businesses leverage the full potential of 5G while addressing critical challenges like infrastructure development and cybersecurity concerns.

By Vikash Tulsi, Senior Sales Engineer at Commvault

About Vikasi Tulsi: New Senior Sales Engineer Joins Data Protection Software Giant