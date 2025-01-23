Friday, January 24, 2025
SC Ventures and KiyaAI Launch Akashaverse Hub

SC Ventures has partnered with KiyaAI, a digital solutions provider, to develop Akashaverse, an entertainment, social, shopping, and lifestyle hub powered by immersive technology and artificial intelligence.

Akashaverse will investigate immersive and interactive digital environments to change how people perceive and interact with events, e-commerce, and religious tourism—Akashaverse, powered by KiyaAI’s immersive experience platform Bharatmeta.


“Akashaverse intends to transform the way people connect and interact with spaces and services that were previously out of reach,” said Sanjeev Mehta, Founder and CEO of Akashaverse. “Our hub is being designed to enhance engagement and interactions and to enable users to immerse themselves in rich digital environments.”

The platform aims to make traditional experiences more accessible and inclusive by utilizing virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence technologies. It allows users to participate in virtual pilgrimages, visit virtual stores, and engage in bespoke events from anywhere with real-time insights on product engagement from customers and enables a new innovative distribution channel for corporate clients through its commercial ecosystem.

“KiyaAI’s immersive UI platform blends real and virtual worlds. It empowers businesses to adopt cutting-edge technology by enabling visualization, online transactions, and interaction with GenAI-driven virtual assistants,” said Rajesh Mirjankar, co-founder, MD & CEO of KiyaAI. “By leveraging its capabilities to integrate with the India Stack, it ensures these solutions work seamlessly within India’s digital ecosystem. This collaboration with SC Ventures reflects our shared vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower communities and create impactful digital ecosystems.”

