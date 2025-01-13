Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Hydrogen-Powered Bus

In a significant step towards sustainable transportation, Saudi Arabia has launched its first hydrogen-powered bus.

The bus was inaugurated in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Ahsa, and His Excellency Dr. Rameeh bin Mohammed Al-Rameeh, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Acting Chairman of the Public Transport Authority.

Prince Saud emphasized that the launch in Al-Ahsa of the first hydrogen-powered bus in the Kingdom is a significant step towards achieving Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on environmental sustainability and promoting eco-friendly technologies.

بحضور صاحب السمو الملكي الامير سعود بن طلال بن بدر بن سعود بن عبد العزيز آل سعود – محافظ الأحساء- يسعدنا الإعلان عن بدء تشغيل أول حافلة تعمل بتقنية الهيدروجين في المملكة العربية السعودية للنقل بين المدن والتي تشغلها شركة #سات، إحدى شركات مجموعة #سابتكو. تأتي هذه الخطوة تأكيداً… pic.twitter.com/K3LgWny9mq — سابتكو | SAPTCO (@saptcoSA) December 5, 2024

He expressed his delight that Al-Ahsa is the starting point for these pioneering initiatives that contribute to improving quality of life and providing modern, safe, and innovative transportation services for the residents and visitors of Al-Ahsa.

As mentioned in their statement, ”the bus boasts the ability to travel up to 635 kilometers on a single charge and has a capacity of 45 passengers. It will connect the city of Dammam with Al-Ahsa Governorate, covering a total distance of 359 kilometers daily as part of intercity transportation services operated by SATCO, a licensed company in the southern concession area.”

The bus uses a hydrogen fuel cell to store hydrogen in high-pressure tanks, which reacts with oxygen to generate electricity. This electricity powers the bus’s electric motor, allowing it to run quietly and efficiently.

By 2030, the Kingdom aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources, with a focus on solar and wind power. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is making significant investments in hydrogen production, notably green hydrogen, which is created using renewable energy sources such as sun and wind, providing a clean alternative to traditional hydrogen production methods.

The hydrogen-powered bus could serve as a prototype for future public transportation initiatives in the Kingdom, aiming to reduce emissions and promote sustainable mobility solutions.

Benefits of Hydrogen-Powered Buses

Zero Emissions: hydrogen-powered buses produce no harmful emissions, contributing to improved air quality in urban areas. Sustainability: The buses are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional diesel-powered vehicles. Energy Efficiency: Hydrogen fuel cells are highly efficient in converting fuel into energy, offering a promising solution for long-distance transportation. Unlike battery-powered electric buses, which require lengthy charging times, hydrogen buses can be refueled in just a few minutes, making them a practical option for public transit systems with tight schedules. Economic Diversification: The development and deployment of hydrogen-powered buses also supports the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification strategy. By investing in clean energy technologies, Saudi Arabia can create new industries, attract international investments, and generate new jobs in the renewable energy sector. Reduction of Noise Pollution: Hydrogen-powered buses operate much more quietly than traditional diesel buses, reducing noise pollution in cities and creating a more pleasant urban environment.

Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih highlighted that the bus trial is part of the TGA’s efforts to support innovation and adopt sustainable transportation methods that help reduce carbon emissions, in alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to continuing collaboration with public and private-sector partners to promote the use of modern technologies and develop the transportation sector, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness regionally and globally