Mastercard Unveils Expansion in West Africa

Mastercard has opened its first office in Accra, Ghana, expanding its operations in West Africa. This strategic milestone demonstrates Mastercard’s commitment to helping the country’s burgeoning digital economy by offering market-specific banking products and services.

As Ghana’s economy continues to grow, Mastercard’s new headquarters in Accra is positioned to play an important role in boosting the country’s digital economy. The company’s initiatives, including the Mastercard Fintech Forum and the Fraud and Cyber Resilience Forum, have encouraged debate, shared best practices, and helped to address financial industry concerns.

A Strategic Milestone

The opening of the Accra office is a watershed moment for Mastercard and is hailed as “a significant step” in the company’s drive to expand its footprint in West Africa. The organization presently has offices in Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, and Mauritius.

In a press statement released, Mark Elliott, Mastercard’s Division President for Africa, stressed the significance of this achievement, saying, “Opening our office in Ghana marks an important milestone in our commitment to deepening relationships across the region. Our growth strategy for West Africa is ambitious, and establishing a formal presence here allows us to better serve the specific needs of our customers. We are eager to leverage our global expertise and innovative capabilities to introduce advanced payment technologies in this market.

As we look to the future, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our extensive network of partners in the public and private sector who are helping us build a better, more connected digital world. We remain unwavering in our commitment to shaping the future of payments and financial services in this dynamic market.”

Driving Financial Inclusion

Mastercard’s presence in Ghana is expected to boost financial inclusion and digital transformation in the country. The company has partnered with innovative players like Kalabash, KaiOS, Boost, and Smile ID, as well as financial institutions like Access Bank and Fidelity Bank, facilitating closer collaborations and enhancing the country’s financial landscape.

Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head, West Africa, at Mastercard, highlighted the company’s commitment: “Ghana presents a tremendous opportunity for Mastercard to enhance its geographical presence in West Africa. We are committed to attracting and nurturing top talent and fostering an ecosystem that aims to contribute positively to the local economy and technological advancement.

We are proud of the positive impact that Mastercard has made on Ghana’s financial services ecosystem through collaborative partnerships between our team and an extensive network of partners. We will continue to work closely with our partners and innovative new players in the fintech space and beyond as we contribute to a connected and inclusive digital future for all.”