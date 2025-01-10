LG Partners with Xbox to Bring Cloud Gaming to LG Smart TVs

LG Electronics (LG) has announced a partnership with Xbox, which will provide users access to hundreds of games via the Xbox app on LG Smart TV.

This adaptable, gaming-centric hub is designed to provide an all-in-one solution for seamless navigation and tailored gameplay, whether you’re playing the latest AAA games or casual WebOS app games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers gamers direct access to hundreds of games, including popular titles like Call of Duty®: BlackOps 6 and Avowed, as well as the ability to stream select Xbox games, such as NBA 2K25 or Hogwarts Legacy.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games,” said Chris Jo, Senior Vice President of Platform Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient, and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs.”

The Gaming Portal, powered by WebOS and easily accessible from the Home Screen, has an easy layout that allows users to instantly discover and enjoy their favorite games. It offers a comprehensive overview of cloud gaming apps, webOS games, recently played titles, the top 10 most popular games, editor’s choices, and other user-friendly gaming experiences.

About the WebOS platform

LG’s webOS platform, renowned for its user-friendly interface and easy navigation, has been powering its TVs for over a decade. With a growing global partner ecosystem, WebOS is poised to drive LG’s future growth in cross-device and out-of-home experiences.

“Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs,” said Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox. “We’re fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox’ers find their favorite games and play with friends across screens.”