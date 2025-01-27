In2IT Technologies Announces New Leadership for Southern Africa

In2IT Technologies has named C. G. Selva Ganesh Vice President and CEO of Southern Africa.

With nearly 25 years of experience in global technology organizations and a track record of success at In2IT Technologies, Ganesh is well-positioned to drive regional innovation, strategic expansion, and disruptive solutions.

Ganesh’s career path demonstrates a plethora of experience gained from significant positions at BPL, Siemens, and Prodapt, to name a few. Over the last eight years at In2IT Technologies, he has been instrumental in driving innovation, establishing client relationships, and providing solutions that match the industry’s changing demands.

His leadership is influenced by his extensive experience in critical projects across various industries, including government sectors, enabling him to effectively navigate complex challenges, collaborate with diverse stakeholders, and achieve significant results.

“I believe in empowering teams through trust and collaboration, encouraging innovation by allowing independence, and providing guidance only when needed,” says Ganesh. “This leadership philosophy has earned me the reputation of being a ‘Silent Maverick,’ and I am committed to fostering a culture that inspires creativity, excellence, and growth at every level.”

Addressing industry challenges

Ganesh highlights the critical challenges facing the technology sector in Southern Africa, including inadequate infrastructure, talent shortages, and the digital divide. To address these, In2IT is forming strategic partnerships, leveraging cloud solutions to enhance connectivity, and developing comprehensive training programs to create a future-ready workforce.

Cybersecurity remains another significant focus area, with Ganesh emphasising robust security measures and innovative solutions to protect client data and infrastructure.

Under Ganesh’s leadership, In2IT will create a culture where innovation thrives. Employees will be empowered to take calculated risks, think creatively, and collaborate across teams to develop pioneering solutions. Continuous learning, professional development, and investments in research and development will ensure In2IT remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

“In the next five years, I envision In2IT Technologies becoming the leading System Integrator in Southern Africa,” says Ganesh. “Through strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we will deliver solutions that not only transform businesses but also uplift communities and contribute to sustainable development.”