Airtel Africa Announces CFO Transition: Jaideep Paul to Retire in July

Airtel Africa has stated that Jaideep Paul, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire after the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July 2025.

With operations in 14 African nations, it was announced that Jaideep Paul, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has informed the Board of his intention to retire as Executive Director and CFO to explore a new opportunity within the larger Bharti Group, the parent company of Airtel Africa.

Read: Airtel Africa Expands with First Data Center in Nigeria

He has played a key role in Airtel Africa’s finance strategy and operations. His career has been highlighted by notable accomplishments, including implementing strategic change and producing strong financial performance. Paul’s leadership has been crucial in improving the company’s financial discipline and focus, thereby contributing to its growth and sustainability.

Kamal Dua, currently Deputy CFO, will replace Paul as CFO and join the Board as Executive Director.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of the Board, expressed his gratitude for Paul’s contributions, stating, “In his time at Airtel, both at Airtel Africa and before that at Airtel Nigeria and Bharti Airtel Group, Jaideep has been instrumental in driving strategic change and delivering results via skilled execution and has brought discipline and focus to the finance function. He has been an inspirational colleague, and on behalf of the board, I wish him well for the future. I’m pleased that we have identified a strong successor and look forward to working with Kamal as the business develops.”

In addition to wishing Jaideep luck in his future endeavors, the board conveyed its appreciation for his commitment and noteworthy contribution to the company during his time as CFO.

As Airtel Africa prepares for this leadership transition, the company remains committed to its mission of providing innovative telecommunications and mobile money services across the continent. The appointment of Kamal Dua is expected to ensure continuity and build on the strong financial foundation established by Jaideep Pau.