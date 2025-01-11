Will Bitcoin Stay Below 100K? Bulls Battle Bears For BTC Price Dominance as JetBolt Rockets

The crypto market is at a crossroads as Bitcoin’s price faces intense pressure from both bullish and bearish forces. Trading at $94,082.29, Bitcoin has seen a 2.5% daily decline, raising questions about its trajectory. With key support levels under scrutiny and potential volatility on the horizon, BTC’s journey to reclaim six-figure territory seems uncertain as bulls battle bears for BTC price dominance.

Amid this struggle, altcoins like JetBolt (JBOLT) are capturing attention with their impressive presale milestones and innovative features. As Bitcoin wrestles with macroeconomic challenges, JetBolt’s zero-gas technology and AI-driven tools are reshaping expectations for altcoin performance.

Let’s delve into the factors affecting whether or not Bitcoin will stay below 100K as JetBolt rockets during presale.

Bulls Battle Bears for BTC Price Dominance

Bitcoin’s current price of $94,082.29 reflects a 3.7% drop, which indicates persistent bearish pressure. BTC experienced a false breakout near $91,800, suggesting potential for a short-term bounce. However, traders remain cautious as volatility looms, with the daily close playing a key role in determining whether Bitcoin retests the $94,000 zone or heads lower. So, will Bitcoin stay below 100K? Let’s look at the numbers.

BTC’s 7-day price movement chart from CoinGecko.

On the broader time frame, the outlook appears less optimistic. Bitcoin is nearing critical support at $90,405, and a break below this level could trigger a deeper decline toward $88,000. Midterm trends echo this sentiment, as failure to hold the vital $90,000 range could push BTC to $82,000. Despite these risks, some analysts highlight patterns reminiscent of the 2016-17 cycle, suggesting that Bitcoin’s recovery may follow an expansion in global M2 money supply, as predicted by Wall Street veteran Raoul Pal.

However, challenges remain. The shrinking global money supply and macroeconomic headwinds raise concerns about Bitcoin’s ability to sustain a rally. Some experts anticipate a dip to $70,000 before any meaningful uptrend, compounded by potential volatility from the upcoming CPI report. While optimism exists for a recovery, the road ahead is fraught with uncertainty, leaving traders to navigate a mix of hope and caution.

JetBolt Rockets During Presale: 255 Million and Counting

Bitcoin’s dominance in the market remains strong, but JetBolt (JBOLT) is carving its own path with a presale that has already sold over 255 million tokens.

This achievement highlights the growing interest in JetBolt’s unique blend of cutting-edge technology and practical solutions. As more users explore its features, JetBolt continues to gain traction in the altcoin space, which market watchers keep a close eye on.

What’s driving the hype behind JetBolt? One of the standout features is its zero-gas technology, powered by the Skale network. This innovation eliminates gas fees, which have often been a significant hurdle for blockchain adoption. With this system, users can transact freely without worrying about high fees, while developers have an opportunity to innovate without financial constraints. JetBolt’s focus on creating a seamless and cost-efficient environment has positioned it as a forward-thinking platform.

More than innovation, JetBolt also incorporates AI-powered tools that enhance user experience. Its aggregation tool provides real-time blockchain news and market insights categorized by sentiment. Additionally, JetBolt’s Web3 wallet offers advanced features such as WebAuthN integration and facial recognition.

The staking program adds another layer of appeal by rewarding participants with tokens and fostering community engagement. For those participating in the presale, benefits include batch token discounts and Alpha Box perks, which can deliver up to 25% bonus tokens. With its presale continuing to surge and innovative features addressing critical blockchain challenges, JetBolt is shaping up to be a top new player in 2025.

Conclusion: Bulls Battle Bears For BTC Price Domi nance as JetBolt Rockets

Bitcoin’s battle between bulls and bears highlights the uncertainty and volatility that define its market. While its price hovers below $100K, critical support levels and macroeconomic factors will shape its trajectory in the coming weeks. Traders remain cautious, with some expecting a dip to $70,000, while others draw parallels to past cycles, anticipating a recovery driven by global liquidity expansion.

Amid Bitcoin’s struggles, JetBolt is making waves in the altcoin space. Its presale success, innovative zero-gas technology, and AI-powered tools are setting it apart as a forward-thinking platform.

