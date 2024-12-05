World-First: Uber Launches “Bakkie” Service in South Africa

Rideshare service provider Uber, has announced the launch of its new Courier Bakkie (pickup truck) product offering, available to both drivers and users of the Uber App. In addition, the company’s existing ‘Uber Package’ service has been rebranded as ‘Courier’ to better reflect the expanding range of transportation services provided by independent contractors via the app.

The introduction of Courier Bakkie represents a significant milestone for Uber, making South Africa its first global market to offer users the option to request the delivery of heavy items weighing up to one tonne. Johannesburg will be the first city to roll out the service, with Cape Town and Durban set to follow soon. This addition not only broadens the selection of services available to app users but also creates new earning opportunities for drivers.

Users can access the Courier Bakkie service through the Uber App by setting a destination and selecting the product under the Rides interface.

“South Africans love their bakkies for their practicality, versatility, and ability to transport larger items. We are excited to expand our product offering, which has already seen strong demand for delivering smaller packages such as documents or personal items,” said Mnotho Mtshali, Senior Operations Manager for Uber Middle East and Africa.

With the festive season approaching, Courier Bakkie offers users the convenience of transporting heavy items such as furniture, catering supplies, and large appliances—perfect for families preparing for celebrations and gatherings. “This is a timely solution for those managing the fast pace of the season while juggling life’s demands,” added Mtshali.

The service also aims to support small-to-medium-sized businesses by providing an efficient solution for frequent delivery needs. Businesses can use the service to move assets between branches or deliver heavier items to customers, such as car parts, building materials, and more. This will enable entrepreneurs to focus on growing their businesses rather than spending time on logistics.

“We are committed to supporting small businesses, and Courier Bakkie is another way we’re empowering entrepreneurs who create essential jobs every day,” emphasized Mtshali.

To ensure seamless delivery of heavy goods, Uber has partnered with logistics experts like SkyNet Worldwide Express, one of South Africa’s largest courier companies. This collaboration guarantees that users’ goods are delivered safely, intact, and on time, enhancing the overall reliability of the Courier Bakkie service.

