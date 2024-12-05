TelCables Nigeria to Open New Point of Presence at Rack Centre Lagos

TelCables Nigeria, a subsidiary of global ICT solutions and services provider, Angola Cables has said that it will open a new PoP at the Lagos Rack Centre facility to boost low-latency interconnectivity and Cloud access across West Africa.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa said that this strategic expansion aims to significantly enhance digital connectivity across West Africa using the extensive Angola Cables backbone network to support businesses and communities obtain easier, more affordable access to digital content and services.

“The new PoP at Rack Centre represents a crucial step towards strengthening the digital infrastructure of West Africa, providing faster, more reliable internet access to local enterprises, government institutions, and individuals by localising traffic,” explained Fernandes.

He added that with direct access to the Angola Cables’ SACS and Wacs subsea cables connections, data traffic can be more efficiently routed to South American and US markets and onto Europe via EllaLink as a standard routing option or as a redundancy option should the need arise to redirect traffic.

Rack Centre CEO, Lars Johannisson said that Rack Centre Lagos campus, which is currently being expanded with the addition of the LGS 2 Data Centre, is nearing completion, bringing the data centre campus capacity to 13.5MW of IT Power and 7200 meters of space. “The significance of this is that once completed, operators like TelCables , hyperscalers, businesses, telecom operators, and service providers will have access to world-class carrier and cloud-neutral infrastructure to securely scale their digital operations, ultimately fostering economic growth in Nigeria and the West Africa region,” notes Johannisson.

Rack Centre Lagos already accommodates over 68 telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks.

Johannisson said that the LGS 2 data centre has also been developed to ensure AI readiness to allow for enhanced data processing and storage capabilities, which are critical for businesses and organisations that are embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning. “The is a major step for Africa’s digital development as access to the infrastructure necessary to drive and expand digital ecosystems across the continent, boost innovation and ultimately drive economic growth within Nigeria and across the continent will be readily available.

“TelCables, powered by the Angola Cables network is a growing entity within the Nigerian geography, and we firmly believe that collaboration is the key in building and promoting resilient and efficient digital infrastructure. Our partnership with Rack Centre is part of a greater vision, and if we can do this together, we are setting the right course for Africa’s future prosperity as a contributor to the rapidly evolving digital economy,” concluded Fernandes.

//Staff writer