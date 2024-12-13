Workday Unveils New Ai Capabilities to Enhance Employee Insights

Workday Rising EMEA – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organisations manage their people and money, today unveiled new Illuminate capabilities in Workday Peakon Employee Voice. New AI features will help today’s overburdened managers by analysing large volumes of employee feedback and delivering the insights and recommendations they need to make important decisions that help them retain top talent and build highly engaged, loyal teams.

Understanding what employees want and supporting them effectively is critical as organisations compete to retain their highest performing employees and attract top talent. Managers are pivotal here because they play a central role in building strong employee engagement and loyalty. However, as Workday data reveals, many managers are themselves at high risk of burnout. The latest innovations in Workday Peakon Employee Voice reduce the time it takes for managers to surface deep, valuable insights from across the entire workforce. When coupled with personalised recommended actions, the employee listening solution makes it easier than ever for stretched managers to elevate their people and drive organisational success.

The new innovations in Workday Peakon Employee Voice include:

Generative AI-Powered Content Summaries: New AI generated content summaries surface and pinpoint key themes and emerging issues from a vast volume of employee feedback across 60+ languages. This enables rapid, informed decision-making so organisations can address global employee concerns, such as workload or burnout – before they fully manifest – fostering a more engaged and productive workforce.

On-Demand Comment Summaries: On-demand functionality provides targeted analysis of employee feedback by specific department, location or engagement score. For example, it can be used to quickly uncover how employees across marketing, or located in the Madrid office, are feeling. This helps organisations make specific improvements and boost engagement where it is needed most.

Rules-Based Questions in Moments That Matter: Rules-Based Questions enable leaders to deliver tailored survey questions to employees at any chosen, pivotal moment in the employee lifecycle, such as onboarding and exiting. This generates valuable data-driven information to help managers improve the end-to-end employee experience.

“In the current business landscape, attracting, retaining and engaging top talent is more critical than ever,” said Anne-Sofie Nielsen, Vice President, Product and Engineering, Workday. “Workday Peakon Employee Voice with these new Illuminate capabilities give organisations – and specifically people managers – the insights and tools they need to foster exceptional employee experiences, build a thriving workforce and achieve greater organisational success.”

These new Illuminate capabilities in Workday Peakon Employee Voice are powered by more than one billion aggregated employee responses and an additional 200 million pieces of written employee feedback from across 160 countries. This dataset – one of the largest and most powerful employee sentiment datasets in the world – also gives Workday access to the industry’s deepest insights into global workforce trends, allowing it to uncover critical findings to help shape the future of work. For example, Workday revealed earlier this year that on average, 27% of employees within an organisation are at high risk of burnout. It also found that workers who believe they are doing meaningful work feel 37% more accomplished than those who don’t – even when facing challenging workloads.

Elevating the Employee Experience Everywhere

Workday Peakon Employee Voice gives employees a platform to confidentially share their experiences, expectations and feelings about work. With accurate comparisons, consistent benchmarking powered by True Benchmark™, and robust, real-time analytics, it has helped customers like EQ and BDR Thermea Group turn insights into action and drive higher engagement.

“Workday Peakon Employee Voice is a key part of our people strategy, enabling us to directly address the continuous challenges we face in the evolving world of work,” said Andrew Stephenson, chief people officer, EQ. “By understanding the views of our people, and being able to take ideas and suggestions from them frequently, we are able to take timely actions to create a truly empowered, engaged workforce around the globe.”

“In today’s challenging business environment, staying close to our employees is key to success and Workday Peakon Employee Voice gives us instant feedback on what we can improve,” said Anton Ketelaars, global HR leader, processes & solutions, BDR Thermea Group. “In the past, survey results arrived months later, when it was often too late. Now, we’re truly listening. We have a real-time pulse on our team’s needs and a deeper understanding of how to support our global workforce than ever before.”

With employees as its number one core value, Workday uses Workday Peakon Employee Voice to garner insights from its more than 20,000 workmates. This feedback has helped inform and shape Workday’s own strategy – leading, for example, to the introduction of a Work From Almost Anywhere benefit and a subsequent rise in flexibility scores. Additionally, employee feedback on the topic of growth led to a renewed focus among leaders and individualised action plans, which helped Workday achieve a 35% increase in the number of employees who said they were satisfied with their growth and career path.

