Crypto Industry Giants Collaborate to Expand USDC & Digital Asset Ecosystem

Circle Internet Group Inc. and Binance have announced a new strategic partnership at Abu Dhabi Finance Week that will increase USDC adoption and support the development of the global digital assets and financial services ecosystem.

With the growth and global adoption of USDC as one of the most powerful money utilities on the internet, this collaboration combines a trusted and compliant digital dollar with the world’s largest platform for using digital assets.

“Circle is without a doubt one of the most trusted and innovative companies in the digital asset ecosystem, and USDC is one of the most preeminent products in the world,” said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance. “Through our strategic partnership, our users will have even more opportunities to use USDC on our platform, including more USDC trading pairs, special promotions on USDC across trading, and other products on Binance. We will also work closely with Circle to drive innovation and utility for stablecoins globally. Working together as a team, we believe we can materially push forward the possibilities for the internet financial system.”

Through the collaboration, Binance will expand the availability of USDC throughout their entire range of goods and services, guaranteeing that their more than 240 million users worldwide can easily access and utilize USDC for applications related to trading, saving, and payments.

Furthermore, Binance will use USDC as a crucial dollar stablecoin for their corporate Treasury, which is a strong indication that the world is going on-chain.

“Binance is an incredibly innovative company and has demonstrated a relentless commitment to product quality, innovation, and user-centricity, all of which show in their massive and loyal global community of more than 240 million users,” said Jeremy Allaire, Chairman and CEO of Circle. “With Binance rapidly becoming the world’s leading financial super app and stablecoin adoption and utility at the core of this future financial system, this is a tremendous opportunity for USDC as it becomes ubiquitous on the Binance platform. I’m thrilled to be working with the Binance leadership team as they continue to build the largest digital asset company in the world.”

Circle will offer Binance essential technology, liquidity, and tools to benefit from USDC’s trust and innovation. They will also collaborate with Binance to establish key relationships in global finance and commerce as mainstream companies worldwide seek crypto infrastructure and stablecoins for various use cases.