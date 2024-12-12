Morocco, Egypt Lead Northern Africa’s DDoS Attack Rankings

As Northern African nations continue their rapid digital transformation, this expanding connectivity can be viewed both as a vital enabler and a vulnerability. As such, countries such as Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, and Morocco are witnessing a marked increase in DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks, underscoring the broader significance of the region’s cybersecurity needs.

NETSCOUT’s 1H2024 DDoS Threat Intelligence Report (TIR) sheds light on the specific attack trends in each country, revealing both the unique and shared cybersecurity challenges faced by Northern African nations specifically.

Morocco: Most Targeted Country for Northern African DDoS Incidents

Unsurprisingly, as this country is leading the way in terms of internet penetration in Africa at over 90 percent, Morocco reported the highest frequencies of DDoS incidents in the region, seeing more than 61,000 attacks over the first half of 2024. The country experienced a particular emphasis on wireless telecommunications carriers (except satellite), with 16,461 incidents, as well as wired telecommunications carriers, which saw a total of 6,022

Interestingly, the third most targeted sector mentioned was shoe retailers, which tallied at a much lower 81 incidents, followed by computing infrastructure providers, educational support services, and general medical and surgical hospitals.

Egypt: DDoS Attacks Peak at 332.96 Gbps, Highest in Region

Following Morocco, Egypt ranks as the second most targeted country for DDoS attacks within the area, with 45,108 over the period. Wired telecommunications carriers were the most frequently targeted here (28,536 attacks), followed by wireless telecommunications carriers (4,910) and educational institutions (1,124). Other sectors noted included data processing and hosting, computing infrastructure providers, scheduled passenger air transportation and software publishers.

The country was subjected to some of the highest bandwidth attacks in the region, peaking at 332.96 Gbps, and highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures within Egypt’s rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

Tunisia: Complex Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks

In Tunisia, DDoS attacks – which totalled 4,511 for the first half of the year – focused predominantly on wired and wireless telecommunications carriers, with 3,529 and 574 attacks seen respectively.

The NETSCOUT report states that Tunisia experienced the highest number of vectors in a single attack. Attackers used up to 27 vectors, such as ARMS (Apple Remote Management Service), CLDAP (Connection-less Lightweight Directory Access Protocol), COAP (Constrained Application Protocol) and DNS (Domain Name System) amplification techniques, which can significantly amplify the power of an attack.

Libya: Escalating Cyber Threats in a Digitally Evolving Landscape

In Libya, DDoS attacks have increased in both volume and sophistication as the country’s digital infrastructure develops to meet growing connectivity demands. The primary attack vectors reported during 1H 2024 included DNS amplification, which was used in 698 incidents; ICMP (Internet Control Message Protocol), seen in 337 attacks; STUN (Session Traversal Utilities for Network Address Translator), 211 attacks; and more. In fact, 23 different vectors were seen in a single attack.

Algeria: Critical Infrastructure Faces Targeted DDoS Attacks Amid Low Overall Volume

Having experienced the fewest DDoS attacks, at 452 over the first half of 2024, Algeria’s primary DDoS targets are in the wired telecommunications sector, with 411 incidents, as well as computing infrastructure providers. Cybercriminals primarily use DNS amplification techniques, emphasising Algeria’s need for resilient network protection solutions to sustain its critical communications infrastructure.

Protecting Northern Africa’s Digital Future

Bryan Hamman, regional director for Africa at NETSCOUT, comments: “The increase in DDoS attacks across Northern Africa measured by NETSCOUT in its latest report reflects the broader cyber risks associated with digital expansion. As organisations in Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya and Morocco grow their online presence, so too must they adopt robust cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure digital resilience.”