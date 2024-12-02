Commvault Emerges as Leader in Data Resilience According to Research Firm

In The Forrester Wave: Data Resilience Solutions, Q4 2024, Commvault was ranked as a leader with the highest score in the current offering category. The Forrester Wave evaluates technology marketplaces to identify leaders, strong performers, and contenders.

According to this report, Commvault scored best in 13 criteria related to the current offering category, such as regulatory and compliance features, directly supported SaaS platforms, protection for generative AI models and data, recovery to alternative infrastructure, and hyperscale cloud/IaaS.

Forrester also cited Commvault’s revamped core platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, and added capabilities from acquisitions like TrapX and Appranix, forming Threatwise and Cloud Rewind features, respectively.

The breadth of coverage is a key differentiator for the company, with the Forrester report noting, “Commvault has the most comprehensive supported workload list of all the vendors in this evaluation.” In addition, “reference customers noted the breadth of Commvault’s workload coverage and commented on the superior reliability of the product.”

“Commvault is committed to delivering industry-leading cloud-first cyber resilience solutions that help our customers anticipate, mitigate, and recover from cyberattacks,” said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault. “This is where our strength lies, and we believe the industry agrees. We have been recognised as a leader in this Forrester Wave, as well as the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and the GigaOm Sonar Report for Cloud-Native Data Protection.”

In addition to citing Commvault’s workload support, Forrester also noted Commvault’s “commitment to innovation through R&D and acquisition as well as a well-developed partner ecosystem of channel, technology, go-to-market and infrastructure partners.” According to the report, “Commvault is a great fit for customers looking to protect large complex IT environments across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS.”