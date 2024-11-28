Open RAN Development Company (ODC) Partners with MTN Group to Drive Network Innovation Across Africa

The Open RAN Development Company (ODC), with operations spanning the UK and India, has announced a strategic partnership with MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecommunications operator. This collaboration aims to develop and test innovative Open RAN (ORAN) solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of networks across Africa. The partnership underscores MTN Group’s commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality telecommunications services across the continent, from bustling urban centers to remote rural communities.

MTN Group, headquartered in Johannesburg, operates in over 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East, connecting more than 280 million customers. With a mission to drive digital solutions for Africa’s progress, MTN has consistently embraced advanced technologies to address connectivity challenges and cater to the diverse needs of its markets.

Through this partnership, ODC and MTN Group will launch joint innovation initiatives to test and deploy ORAN solutions, enhancing network agility, scalability, and efficiency. The collaboration includes rigorous lab and field trials to ensure optimized performance and seamless integration into MTN Group’s existing infrastructure.

As part of this initiative, MTN Group will provide valuable insights to guide ODC in refining its ORAN software and platforms. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the collaboration aims to streamline operational expenditure (OPEX) while boosting overall network efficiency. The partnership will also explore cutting-edge research in 6G and non-terrestrial communications, integrating these advancements into ODC’s ORAN stack.

“Open RAN represents a transformative approach to how we design and operate our infrastructure—enhancing flexibility, driving cost efficiencies, and paving the way for next-generation technologies,” said Amith Maharaj, MTN Group Network Design and Planning Executive. “At MTN, we are continuously seeking innovative solutions to address Africa’s unique connectivity challenges while building resilient and future-ready networks. Through our collaboration with ODC, we are unlocking new possibilities to expand our reach, improve service quality, and empower the communities and businesses we serve.”

Matthew Johnson, CEO of ODC, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Our collaboration with MTN Group focuses ODC directly on MTN’s unique network needs, enhancing efficiencies while supporting the evolution of next-generation capabilities, silicon, and AI.”

This partnership represents a pivotal step in advancing network innovation across Africa. ODC is proud to support MTN Group’s efforts to pioneer robust, adaptable network solutions, driving connectivity and progress throughout the continent.