Invest Africa & Premier Invest Announce Strategic Partnership

Invest Africa is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Premier Invest, a global investment conglomerate dedicated to delivering transformative investment into Africa.

This collaboration aims to identify and unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation, and sustainable development across the continent through a series of targeted engagements, including The Africa Debate in London and the UAE, as well as Invest Africa’s Mining Series, which will take place in conjunction with the annual Mining Indaba.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, commented on the partnership:” Africa is entering a pivotal phase of economic transformation, and ensuring that the right investment and expertise are directed to the continent is crucial. Our partnership with Premier Invest is a great step towards this objective. By tapping into our expansive network, strategic communications, and robust events program, we look forward to working alongside Premier Invest to channel the much-needed investment flows that will drive Africa’s growth.”

By taking advantage of significant events for the international Africa-focused investment community, bringing together corporations and investors who are dedicated to the advancement and prosperity of the continent as it approaches a new era of economic transformation.

Rene Awambeng, Managing Partner of Premier Invest, concluded: “This partnership with Invest Africa marks a significant milestone for Premier Invest as we seek to deepen our engagement in Africa and other emerging markets. Invest Africa’s unrivaled network and market insights will be invaluable as we work together not only to identify and capture high-growth opportunities but also to contribute meaningfully to the economic development of the regions we serve, particularly across Africa.”