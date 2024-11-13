SA’s Top Bank Partners with Cisco for Digital Transformation

With 850 locations across the country and a steadily growing customer base, Capitec has expanded since its establishment in 2001 to rank among the largest banks in South Africa, providing a wide range of financial services.

Capitec has partnered with Cisco Technology to improve its digital infrastructure across its branches, aiming to enhance operations and improve financial inclusion in rural areas through reliable wireless access.

Kamil Hurriparsad, networking architecture specialist at Cisco, “Our cloud-based management system not only helps provide reliable connectivity but also enhances security and VPN capabilities to safeguard customer data. The system supports compliance with industry standards and regulations, while advanced reporting tools help optimize network infrastructure and service delivery.”

The bank chose the Cisco Meraki Cloud Managed Networking solution for its simplicity, cost reduction, efficiency, and improved network performance. The solution is deployable, centrally monitored, and can be troubleshooted across multiple locations for efficient network management.

Henlo Smit, Product Head of Networking and Telephony at Capitec, said: “As the banking sector advances digitally, it’s crucial that Capitec recognize its role in fostering financial inclusion. However, the benefits of digital services are contingent on users’ ability to connect to the internet. Data affordability also remains a persistent issue for South Africans. With stable and highly secure wireless access, we can now onboard Capitec customers onto their banking application from the branches. In addition, sending and receiving funds via money transfer has become simpler.”

He added: “Traditionally, managing the infrastructure in each branch separately was complex and challenging. The Cisco Meraki deployment across Capitec’s 850 branches and 700 off-site locations provides both employees and customers reliable, secure, high-quality network connectivity. With Meraki’s wireless and local-area network (LAN) solutions, Capitec benefits from seamless, secure internet and intranet access, which supports smooth daily operations, enhanced customer service, and efficient communication across all locations. Customers benefit from faster service due to improved network reliability, leading to shorter wait times and a better overall banking experience.”

This effort is laying the groundwork for a much more equitable financial ecosystem in South Africa. It demonstrates Capitec’s commitment to making banking accessible and dependable for all South Africans.