DStv rolls out new customer experience enhancements

DStv Stream is introducing improved Watch from Start functionality and Cloud PVR Recordings this November, allowing viewers to rewind up to 24 hours on selected channels and save live shows to watch within 30 days. The rollout is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 12 November for web users, with gradual updates across iOS, Android, and other platforms.

“With Watch from Start and Cloud PVR, we’re giving viewers more control over their viewing experience,” said Marc Jury, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice South Africa. “We know customers want the freedom to enjoy content on their schedule, and these new features bring the flexibility of streaming to the live TV experience. Our customers can now enjoy the best of both.”

The 24-hour Watch from Start functionality – available on select channels including a variety of SuperSport channels, M-Net, Mzansi Magic and kykNET – allows customers to go back in time by up to 24 hours, so they never miss key live events, whether it’s a sports match or a fan-favourite show.

Meanwhile, Cloud PVR Recordings let subscribers save live content, accessible in the “My Stuff” section, offering flexibility to watch whenever convenient. Both features are set to roll out with automatic updates where possible, ensuring minimal disruption.

This latest addition builds on DStv Stream’s interface updates from earlier in 2024, which improved content discovery with new personalised recommendations and auto-play trailers for featured shows. With Watch from Start and Cloud PVR, DStv Stream continues to expand viewing options, reinforcing its focus on user experience and offering more value to customers.

November brings an array of new and exclusive content to DStv. Drama lovers have the debut of Dune: Prophecy on 18 November, alongside the final season of Yellowstone, which brings the intense saga of the Dutton family to a close. Other must-watch shows include Lost Monster Files and Serengeti II, making this month a standout for diverse entertainment options. Premium subscribers can look forward to the Springboks taking on England and Wales, and the Proteas battling it out with the Indian tour of South Africa. For tennis fans, don’t miss the Davis Cup Finals Knock-Out Stage and the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals.

The DStv Stream app is available for all existing DStv customers for free to enjoy a second viewing environment or stream their favourite shows and sport on any device on the go.

