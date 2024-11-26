Corona Management Systems Launches AI tool to Strengthen Public Health Policymaking and Research in Africa

Corona Management Systems (CMS) has launched Sauki, an AI-driven tool that generates simple briefs from mathematical modeling papers to improve access to public health research for decision-making and interdisciplinary learning across scientific and non-scientific audiences.



With its name translating to “simple” or “easy” in the widely spoken Hausa language in West Africa, Sauki makes technical information from modelling research more accessible for academic and non-academic audiences, like policymakers and journalists. Users of the tool can simply upload public health research containing mathematical modeling, select the type of brief they want, and generate. The briefs are available at four different levels of difficulty, from academic briefs to act as a virtual assistant to researchers by helping them get through literature reviews quickly to general public briefs to help journalists or anyone from the general public understand public health issues better.



stating: “In our ten years of work across Africa, we have observed how the lack of accessible information hinders both policy impact and research progress. Sauki empowers those in charge of funding and decision-making—many of whom may not be public health experts—to make more informed choices. It also helps bridge the gap between public health modelling and socioeconomic research, encouraging collaborative problem-solving.



“This is important because often those who have funding and those who are subject matter experts are often not the same people. Also, because a lot of socioeconomic research has public health implications, there needs to be a tool that helps public health modeling people and socioeconomic researchers to speak the same language. We are excited to be able present a tool that can help achieve these two important things, and much more.”



Sauki is part of a growing effort to employ AI to enhance public health outcomes. The use of AI in public health has notably improved disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and the promotion of healthy habits. Additionally, the development and implementation of AI have played a crucial role in early detection, alerting us to health risks arising from environmental factors or human activities, as exemplified by the early identification of threats like COVID-19.



Sauki’s role in the larger context of Africa’s public health journey. “How much progress Africa makes in addressing public health issues will be determined by how much progress we make in understanding the nature of the challenges we face,” he explained. “Sauki represents a step in making public health solutions visible to everyone.”



CMS, an international social enterprise, has offices in Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Canada. With a mission centered on technical and management support for innovative health and social development programs, CMS aims to continue leading in the integration of AI and public health to foster positive change.

