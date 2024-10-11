Veeam Software Introduces New Leadership in the EMEA region!

Veeam® Software has appointed Mena Migally as the new Regional Vice President of EMEA East. Migally will oversee Veeam’s business operations and growth strategies in the region.

Having worked in the IT sector for over 20 years, Migally has occupied important positions in sales and leadership at Riverbed Technology, Lenovo, and IBM. In addition, he is an Executive Member of Pavilion, a global network of executive go-to-market leaders from the fastest-growing businesses in the world. With a base in Dubai, Migally provides Veeam with a wealth of experience in business development, marketing, sales leadership, and general management to assist partners and clients across the EMEA East area.

“In a digital world, the rising incidence of sophisticated cyberattacks, particularly ransomware, means that organizations face significant disruption and financial loss,” said Migally. “As the #1 global leader in data resilience, Veeam enables data security, recovery, and freedom. Veeam’s relentless innovation in data and cyber resilience drew me to the company. I’m excited about the opportunity to support our customers in EMEA East, ensuring their businesses always remain resilient and operational.”

Migally will oversee Veeam’s EMEA East growth strategy, with a focus on cybersecurity, digital transformation, and hybrid cloud adoption.

“Migally is an accomplished leader with a track record of driving business growth and value,” commented Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President (SVP) of EMEA at Veeam. “His involvement in numerous digital transformation projects has given him key insights into the unique challenges our customers face. Migally’s leadership will be instrumental as we seize market opportunities where data resilience is paramount. We believe he is the perfect candidate to guide our team and continue Veeam’s high growth trajectory in the region.”