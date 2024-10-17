Stay Secure: 4 Practices to Thwart Ransomware Attacks

Research from Trend Micro has shown that businesses are especially prone to cyberattacks during major events and busy periods, like the holiday season. There are several reasons why cybercriminals target this time of year.

Firstly, employees tend to be more distracted than usual. There’s often a rush to complete tasks before the holidays, leading to end-of-year fatigue, which isn’t great for maintaining good cybersecurity practices.

Businesses must remain hypervigilant, strengthening their cybersecurity measures and remaining on high alert from now onwards. Below are some strategies to navigate the December holidays as successfully as possible.

Adopting a comprehensive defense strategy

With these increasingly clever attacks, companies need to adopt a comprehensive defense strategy. Keeping your systems updated with the latest patches is a must to fend off ransomware threats.

To stay safe, you can follow the below best 4 practices:

Use multi-factor authentication

Enable multifactor authentication (MFA) to add an extra layer of security and make it harder for attackers to move around within your network

Update systems and software regularly

Make sure to keep your systems updated regularly. Patch management is key to stopping hackers from finding and using any weaknesses in your software. Don’t forget to update your employees’ personal devices too, especially if they can connect to your network.

Monitor network activity

Keep an eye on network activity to catch any early signs of cyberattacks. If your organisation doesn’t have enough IT staff, consider partnering with a managed security service provider to get round-the-clock cybersecurity protection.

Follow the 3-2-1 rule

Make sure you have a backup plan ready in case of a cyberattack. Every moment of holiday downtime can be expensive. A good plan will help you get back up and running quickly and reduce the costs of an attack. Follow the 3-2-1 rule when backing up important files by creating three backup copies on two different file formats, with one of the copies stored in a separate location.

As the festive season approaches, it’s easy to become complacent, but this is precisely when vigilance is most crucial. Both IT teams and employees must remain alert and proactive, ensuring that security protocols are diligently followed, and systems are meticulously maintained.

Remember, cybercriminals are always on the lookout for opportunities to exploit gaps in your defenses, so don’t let your guard down. By staying committed to robust cybersecurity practices, you can enjoy a peaceful and secure holiday season.