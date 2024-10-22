SAB Interview: Tech’s Influence on Beer & Agriculture Sector

The South African Breweries (SAB) recently underscored the beer sector’s critical role in supporting and boosting the agricultural economy. This follows the recent visit at the State of the Beer event held at Caledon Farm Research and Development Facility in the Western Cape.

This exclusive interview explains the importance of using technology to invest in local resources and assist small businesses to encourage growth and create jobs.

What data analytics techniques does SAB use to forecast crop performance and optimize farming operations?

We use a wide range of technologies that are available on the market, satellite imagery, crop forecast models, and historical yield maps.

What technologies are you currently using to monitor and manage agricultural practices, and how have they improved efficiency?

We use a wide range of technologies and do not use one platform in isolation. Internally, we use an agronomic application called Smart Grower, which our agronomist uses to capture field observations and farmers’ production practices. Further, we use satellite imagery and soil and yield map data to understand crop performance.

How do SAB farmers use technology to respond to climate change and its effects on agriculture?

We rely on short-term and long-term weather forecast models that are publicly available to understand how climate will change in our different production areas. However, we use technology not just on the farm level to manage these responses, but we also invest in technology down the supply chain to adapt to grain quality changes due to the effects of climate change.

How can consumers be better informed about the advantages of sustainable agricultural practices through technology?

Firstly, they can engage with one of our skilled agronomists. Further, we as a team publish our findings with different industry parties like universities and organized agriculture.

What technological innovations has SAB put into practice to lessen its impact on the environment and encourage sustainable farming?

We are investing in Agronomic and Breeding Research and Development to ensure we take care of the environment through the use of technology etc. as stated above.

Does SAB provide farmers with any digital platforms or tools to improve farm management and market access?

SAB does not provide grower-facing digital tools, at this stage, the digital tools are for internal use by our Agronomists and Breeders.

What emerging technologies do you think will have the most significant impact on sustainable agricultural practices in the coming years?