LOGiiT Joins IMCA: A Milestone in Digital Logbook Management

LOGiiT has proudly joined the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) and will soon launch its innovative platform. By digitizing logbook management for offshore workers, LOGiiT will improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

With this membership, LOGiiT has achieved a major milestone and cemented its position as a dependable, state-of-the-art digital logbook solution for commercial divers. As a world-renowned authority in the offshore and undersea sectors, IMCA sets strict guidelines for professionalism, safety, and operational excellence. Being a member of the IMCA further demonstrates LOGiiT’s dedication to providing the commercial diving industry with innovative, high-quality, and compliant solutions.

“Receiving IMCA membership is an honor, and we are immensely grateful for their support and professionalism throughout this process,” said Lino Brogneri, founder of LOGiiT. “Their dedication to safety and operational excellence aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the years to come.”

The Future of Commercial Diving with LOGiiT

With IMCA membership, LOGiiT is poised to make a significant impact on the commercial diving sector. The platform’s digital logbook allows divers to safely record their dives while providing real-time access to experiences, credentials, and certificates. This streamlines the entire process, ensuring that documentation is accurate and readily available. By reducing the risk of misplaced records and enhancing compliance checks, LOGiiT addresses critical needs in the high-risk environment of commercial diving.

The IMCA membership is just the beginning of LOGiiT’s journey to revolutionize diver record management. Committed to working closely with the industry, LOGiiT aims to enhance safety, compliance, and professionalism standards.

Looking Ahead

As the industry embraces more digital, secure, and efficient solutions, LOGiiT stands at the forefront of this transformation, dedicated to improving the safety and productivity of commercial diving professionals worldwide.