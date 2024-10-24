Afstor Oy Strengthens Leadership for Renewable Solutions

Afstor Oy, a technology developer in renewable energy solutions, is pleased to announce a new leadership team and a strategic business plan to increase its presence in the solar cooking sector.

Nina Harjula will take over as CEO, and Kimmo Rauma will serve as the new Chairman of the Board. Harjula comes to Afstor from Danfoss Editron, where she has a solid track record of driving growth and innovation in the clean energy sector, including 8 years on the leadership team alongside Mr Rauma.

This leadership shift is critical for the corporation as it prepares to handle severe environmental and socioeconomic concerns in key markets. Ari Piispanen, the company’s founder and current CEO, will continue to play a strategic position on the board, supporting the new approach. The modifications will take effect on January 1, 2025.

“Our new leadership team brings a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” said Nina Harjula. “By empowering communities and reducing deforestation, we are not only addressing critical environmental challenges but also creating a sustainable market for our innovative product, which will have a significant impact on people’s lives worldwide.”

Afstor is implementing its new business model to facilitate the widespread adoption of its off-grid stove, with plans to raise funds to support this growth initiative. By leveraging its technology in real markets, Afstor aims to establish itself as a key player in the renewable energy landscape within the next five years.

“We believe our innovative cooking solution has the potential to revolutionize energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa,” stated Kimmo Rauma. “We have proven the technology in the market, and according to recent study, now is the right time for market penetration. Our focus on sustainability and community empowerment will drive our strategic decisions as we work toward a greener future.”

Afstor Oy invites partners and investors to join in its mission to create impactful change and foster energy independence in underserved communities.