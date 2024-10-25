Elevate Your Career with ISO 31000: A Guide to Becoming a Certified Risk Manager

Risk is an inherent part of both daily life and business strategy. From simple choices like selecting a route to work, to complex corporate decisions like international expansion, risk assessment is vital to informed decision-making. Over decades, research and practice have led to effective frameworks and methodologies for risk management, one of the most distinguished being the ISO 31000 standard. This international standard offers a structured approach for understanding, assessing, and managing risk, enabling organizations to protect their assets, reputation, and objectives.

Primus Institute of Technology is excited to offer the ISO 31000 Risk Manager Certification course from November 19–22, 2024, in Johannesburg. This four-day training equips participants with the skills and knowledge to integrate ISO 31000’s guidelines into their organizations. The course covers key principles of risk management, elements of the risk framework, and essential methods for assessing risks across various scenarios. We also offer flexible learning options, including virtual sessions and self-study, to accommodate your needs. For a detailed breakdown, download our course brochure.

Why Take This Course?

ISO 31000 certification demonstrates a high standard of competency in risk management. With this credential, you’ll show clients and stakeholders that you can design, implement, and continuously improve a risk management framework. Certified professionals become recognized leaders in the field, joining an esteemed network that includes top organizations like Liquid Intelligent and MiWay Insurance. Certification helps you stand out as an expert, capable of applying ISO 31000’s guidelines in today’s dynamic risk environment.

Who Should Attend?

This course is designed for Risk and Compliance Officers, Audit Personnel, Project Managers, and business leaders who aim to enhance their risk management expertise. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or looking to advance your career, this certification offers invaluable insights into managing risk effectively and aligning it with organizational goals.

Course Outline

Day 1: Introduction to ISO 31000 principles and the risk management framework.

Day 2: Initiating the risk management process and conducting risk assessments.

Day 3: Risk treatment, reporting, monitoring, and consultation practices.

Risk treatment, reporting, monitoring, and consultation practices. Day 4: “PECB Certified ISO 31000 Risk Manager” online exam.

Equip yourself and your team with practical skills to address the evolving risk landscape confidently. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your career with the trusted ISO 31000 certification. Join us in Johannesburg and take the next step in mastering risk management.

