The Johannesburg Stock Exchange Introduces Cloud Marketplace

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa’s largest exchange, has partnered with DataBP to launch a groundbreaking cloud Marketplace geared to transform its data offerings. This new digital hub will house all JSE data products and services.

The Marketplace represents an important milestone in the JSE’s digital evolution. Along with digitized index agreements and the release of Trade Explorer for member analytics, the JSE is planning to introduce a virtual storefront for easy online data purchases.

With the help of DataBP’s cutting-edge platform, client onboarding, product development, and data access and billing procedures may all be automated. The Marketplace will increase the value and accessibility of the JSE’s data by providing a wide range of goods and services, such as third-party analytics and content.

“DataBP is thrilled to offer our cloud data marketplace solution to JSE,” said Mark Schaedel, CEO of DataBP. “JSE’s comprehensive cloud platform integrates all its commercial services into a dynamic catalog, facilitating automated data access and licensing. We’re proud to partner with JSE in advancing content and cloud services, driving innovation, and streamlining market data practices.”

Mark Randall, Director of Information Services at JSE, highlighted the initiative’s strategic significance. “Cloud migration is central to JSE’s ICT strategy, cutting infrastructure costs and boosting flexibility,” Randall said. “This launch completes the first phase of our market data modernization and aligns with our goal of providing analytics and insights beyond raw data.”

The JSE continues to offer real-time market data, historical data, analytical tools, and indices, reinforcing its role in market integrity and innovation. Embracing technological advancements, the JSE remains a leader in financial market innovation in Africa.

The launch of the cloud Marketplace marks a watershed moment in the JSE’s evolution, improving data product scalability, dependability, and efficacy. This collaboration with DataBP demonstrates JSE’s commitment to using technology for market enhancement and strengthens its position at the forefront of data services innovation.