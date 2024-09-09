African Ministers and officials for Interior, Finance, ICT, Digital Economy, and the E-Government Units from over 30 are gathering in Lusaka, Zambia, this October for a high-level meeting with captains of industry.

Implementing national electronic government plans and digital identity has become an urgent priority for African governments. DGA2024 is the Digital Government Africa Summit, organized under the patronage of the Government of Zambia. Already, 24 African Ministers leading delegations of over 300 officials have been confirmed to participate.

Countries across Africa are driving their digital agendas to ensure they have robust and accessible government infrastructure for the delivery of digital public services. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has stated, “We need to use digitalization in the movement of goods across our borders. We should have non-border posts … that can be achieved through technology.”

Key to the digital transformation is Public-Private Partnerships, where governments join forces with businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators. DGA2024 is the dedicated meetings-based forum between African ministerial delegations and the leading technology solution providers for e-government. These summit meetings will run from 02 – 04 October in Lusaka.

Government recognizes that digital platforms provide new channels for service delivery, public engagement, and feedback, and increase efficiency. As Africa’s digital economy continues to grow, digital platforms will play a crucial role in improving operational and economic efficiency. Any transformation must be citizen-centric and at equitable inclusion is the key to successful delivery. The introduction of digital systems can also have a transformative effect on government. It is estimated that developing countries could collectively save 0.9 to 1.1 percent of GDP by introducing digital systems in government that increase efficiency and reduce the potential for leakages to occur.

The outcomes of the DGA2024 government to industry meetings is set to lay the agenda for the digital government infrastructure, electronic services, digital identity, online taxation and information systems security for many African countries. More details can be found at www.africa-digital.com