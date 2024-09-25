Enhancing Performance with NETSCOUT’s New Solutions

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced enhancements to its nGenius Enterprise Performance Management solution, which includes a new notification center that helps streamline and automate alerts and contextual workflows to identify and resolve problems faster.

Secured Reliable Transport (SRT) was added to support live video streaming, and additional supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) protocols were added to support international utility networks.

Performance degradations, application unavailability, and lengthy outages can have a crippling effect on any business. Organizations need to ensure their users have the best experience possible by avoiding performance issues that can threaten their reputation, mission, and revenue.

NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE notification center focuses IT efforts on the most critical business issues to investigate by categorizing alerts for services, applications, servers, and links/locations, providing contextual, actionable, real-time details at a glance.

“NETSCOUT’s new notification center streamlines and automates alerts and contextual workflows to identify and resolve problems faster,” said Mark Leary, research director, Network Observability & Automation, IDC. “This is a huge win for IT teams as it enables them to deliver a better end-user experience while giving them more time to focus on other strategic digital transformation initiatives that provide greater business value.”

Vertical Market Additions for Critical Infrastructures

NETSCOUT’s Visibility Without Borders platform already supports any application anywhere, including hundreds of voices, video, and business data applications in key industries.

This new specialized service monitor for the SRT application enables network broadcast engineers to observe where and when live video degrades so they can quickly resolve issues and ensure quality performance. According to recent research, the global video streaming market will grow at a CAGR of 18.7%, reaching $2.66 billion in 2032. SRT is quickly becoming the industry standard for secure, reliable, and low-latency video transport.

NETSCOUT has also incorporated two additional SCADA protocols to better monitor and control generation, transmission, and distribution for international utility networks. SCADA is a business-critical operations technology essential for power distribution and management. SCADA systems play a critical role in preventing, detecting, and restoring power outages and help improve and support the safe distribution of electricity.

“Our customers value how nGeniusONE uniquely addresses real-time visibility and observability needs,” stated Phil Gray, associate vice president, product management, NETSCOUT. “With this significant update and support for new mission-critical applications, we’re providing IT teams with even more time-saving functionality to make it easier to address critical infrastructure performance issues, see problems before they impact the business, and continue to provide a high-quality user experience.”