Empowering Africa: Innovative Energy Solutions Partnership

Axiz has partnered with Duracell Energy to provide superior energy solutions across Africa, this collaboration will meet the growing demand for energy independence and sustainability by giving homeowners and businesses more control over their energy consumption, lowering reliance on traditional power grids, and maintaining a consistent power supply.

Axiz intends to use its channel-focused business and huge distribution network to bring these products to a larger audience. Axiz’s Managing Executive for Sales, Rory Twort, says that collaborating with Duracell Energy would help the company deliver on its goal of bringing high-quality, sustainable energy solutions to the African market.

“The scope and opportunity for scalability of the Axiz partnership positions Duracell Energy to increase our market visibility and provide more homeowners with energy security while lowering their energy bills,” said Dylan Murray, Sales Manager for South Africa at UK-based Puredrive an authorized Energy Duracell licensee. ” Our products primarily support homeowners and small businesses to lower their costs and boost energy independence with sustainable, green solutions.”

The Duracell Energy Home EcoSystem combines a variety of solar and storage solutions, including the Dura-I 6kW inverter, the Duracell 5+ battery, and the 7.3kW EV charger, all controlled by the Duracell Energy App. This app offers seamless administration of energy storage, charging, and usage, allowing homeowners to easily automate and control their energy demands.

A key addition to this lineup is the soon-to-be-released Dura5 5kWh storage battery, which uses the latest advancements in lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology. This battery offers high charge and discharge rates, ensuring continuous power during outages. It also provides versatile installation options, such as wall mounting and modular stacking, allowing the system to grow according to a household’s needs. “The Dura5 battery offers a market-leading choice in terms of reliability and performance,” added Dylan Murray.

Duracell Energy and Axiz will offer product offerings, customer support, educational content, and marketing resources to resellers. They will generate quality leads through their website and social media campaigns and provide custom-approved graphics for installers lacking marketing capacity.