Central Bank of Nigeria’s New Appointments at Keystone Bank

A statement released by the financial institution on Wednesday stated that to fortify Keystone Bank Limited’s operations for long-term commercial growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appointed a new board of directors.

Ada Chukwudozie, a significant figure in Nigeria’s corporate sector, has been named as Keystone Bank’s new chairperson. Chukwudozie’s new post will benefit from her nearly 30 years of experience in business planning, management, and administration. Her professional experience includes positions with De-Endy Industrial Company Limited, Dozzy Group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), and Vogue Afrique Magazine.

Strengthening the Board

In addition to Chukwudozie, the CBN has named five more non-executive directors: Abdul Rahman Esene, who has over 43 years of experience in banking, investment management, and corporate finance, has held leadership roles in major institutions such as Fidelity Bank, Afrinvest, and Global Arbitrage International Inc.

Fola Akande, an accomplished professional with over 25 years of expertise in legal, compliance, and risk management, has worked with major international businesses such as Cadbury, Shell, and Stanbic Chartered Bank. With a successful 30-year career spanning accounting, finance, and business development, Akintola Ayodeji Olusoji has held positions at Sterling Bank, Access Bank, and International Bank.

Obijiaku Samuel, Samuel, with over 35 years of expertise in banking and treasury operations, has left a substantial effect on Nigeria’s financial sector. He previously worked with Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank.

Farouk Bello, a seasoned banker with over 20 years of experience, has led efforts in both the public and commercial sectors, such as the National Assembly and Guaranty Trust Bank.

Each of these people has a distinct set of abilities and substantial experience in a variety of sectors, including banking, investment management, corporate finance, legal compliance, and risk management.

The CBN has also appointed 2 new executive directors, Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Usman Bello. These appointments are expected to enhance the bank’s executive leadership and drive its strategic initiatives forward.

A New Era for Keystone Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reconstituted Keystone Bank’s board following its dissolution due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements, demonstrating the CBN’s commitment to maintaining high corporate governance standards and financial stability in the banking sector.