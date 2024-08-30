Unlock the Future of IT: Join the SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability Roadshow 2024

Get ready for an exciting day of learning and networking at the SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability Roadshow on September 4, 2024, in Johannesburg. This event features exclusive briefings and panel Q&A sessions with SolarWinds executives, product evangelists, and other industry experts. You’ll have the opportunity to engage in attendee-led meetings, interactive discussions, and much more.

The SolarWinds Observability Roadshow 2024, in collaboration with ATS Network Management Africa, is an event for IT professionals and enthusiasts that seeks to deliver in-depth insights into the most recent breakthroughs in IT monitoring and observability solutions.

Why Attend?

SolarWinds® Observability provides organizations of all sizes and industries with a comprehensive, integrated, and cost-effective full-stack solution. Their platform optimizes performance, ensures availability, and reduces remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments by increasing visibility, intelligence, and productivity.

Expert Insights: Gain valuable knowledge from industry leaders and SolarWinds experts.

Gain valuable knowledge from industry leaders and SolarWinds experts. Networking Opportunities: Connect with experts to discuss the latest challenges and solutions in IT monitoring.

Connect with experts to discuss the latest challenges and solutions in IT monitoring. Hands-on Learning: Participate in interactive sessions and demonstrations to better understand how to implement and leverage SolarWinds solutions in your IT environment.

Participate in interactive sessions and demonstrations to better understand how to implement and leverage SolarWinds solutions in your IT environment. Exclusive Content: Discover new strategies and solutions tailored to the unique challenges of African IT environments.

Event Details:

Date: September 4, 2024

Location: Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

Key topics covered

Hybrid Cloud Observability: Understanding the challenges and solutions for monitoring and managing hybrid cloud environments.

Understanding the challenges and solutions for monitoring and managing hybrid cloud environments. Unified Observability Solutions: How to implement a unified observability solution to control costs and optimize performance.

How to implement a unified observability solution to control costs and optimize performance. IT Monitoring Best Practices: Latest trends and best practices in IT monitoring to ensure optimal system performance and reliability.

Latest trends and best practices in IT monitoring to ensure optimal system performance and reliability. Interactive demonstrations: hands-on sessions showcasing SolarWinds tools and how they can be leveraged in real-world scenarios.

hands-on sessions showcasing SolarWinds tools and how they can be leveraged in real-world scenarios. Cost Optimization: Strategies for reducing IT costs while maintaining high performance and reliability.

Strategies for reducing IT costs while maintaining high performance and reliability. Performance Optimization: Techniques for optimizing the performance of IT systems and applications.

Techniques for optimizing the performance of IT systems and applications. Networking Opportunities: Sessions designed to facilitate networking with industry peers and experts.

Frank Lynch: Director, Sales-Inside Sales at SolarWinds

Director, Sales-Inside Sales at SolarWinds Mark Dorney: Manager, Solutions Engineering at SolarWinds

Manager, Solutions Engineering at SolarWinds Sascha Giese: Global Tech Evangelist, Observability at SolarWinds

Global Tech Evangelist, Observability at SolarWinds Glenn Lazarus: CEO at ATS Network Management

How to Register:

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of IT. Click here to book your seat. Attend in person to gain the skills and information you need to succeed in your IT profession.